Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / 1st pediatric-related death in Maricopa County this season (access required)

1st pediatric-related death in Maricopa County this season (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 25, 2023

Health officials in Arizona's largest county have confirmed the first pediatric-related death this season in the Phoenix metro area.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

border, immigration, Nicaragua, Venezuela, immigration, migrants, Covid

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term (access required)

A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday.