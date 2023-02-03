Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ASU Barrett faculty condemn upcoming speakers’ planned engagement (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times February 3, 2023

More than 35 of the 46 faculty at Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College signed a letter condemning an upcoming speaking engagement featuring Dennis Prager of Prager University and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point and entered a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the event’s sponsor, the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development.  
