Pro-life climber scales Phoenix's tallest building, then detained

Pro-life climber scales Phoenix's tallest building, then detained

By: The Associated Press February 8, 2023

A man who is a professional climber scaled Phoenix's tallest building Tuesday before being booked into jail on charges of trespassing and criminal nuisance, police said. Maison Des Champs, 23, bills himself as "The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man" and climbed the 483-foot Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix.
