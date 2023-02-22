Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Anita Snow, Associated Press February 22, 2023

The prosecutor in the first-degree murder case against an Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land last month alleged during a court hearing Wednesday that the rancher opened fire that day on a group of about eight unarmed people outside his home.
