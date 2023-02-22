Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2023

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a man on Arizona's death row should be resentenced because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death.
