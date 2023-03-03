Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo (access required)

Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press March 3, 2023

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant to execute a prisoner even though the state's new Democratic attorney general tried to withdraw her Republican predecessor's request to carry out the execution.
