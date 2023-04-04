Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Jobless benefits cuts might not have enough votes to pass (access required)

Jobless benefits cuts might not have enough votes to pass (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 4, 2023

Insisting there are plenty of jobs out there, the state House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a measure to cut the length of time that Arizonans who are laid off can collect jobless benefits.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs vetoes 4 more Republican bills (access required)

Gov. Katie Hobbs notched another four vetoes on Monday. The governor rejected HB 2427, a proposal by Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, which would increase the maximum possible penalty for aggravated assault in a domestic violence situation if the assailant knew or had reason to know the victim was pregnant.