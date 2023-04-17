LD26 nominates 3 to fill vacant Senate seat

Precinct committeemen in Legislative District 26 selected Reps. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix, Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, and political newcomer Quant’a Crews as candidates to replace former lawmaker Raquel Terán in the state Senate.

Five candidates nominated themselves, but one, Brandon McFadden, pulled out because he doesn’t live in the district. The fifth candidate was committeeman Carmen Terrell.

The Senate and House are on a break until April 25 while committeemen in Legislative District 13 select a replacement for former Rep. Liz Harris, who the House expelled last week. LD13 committeemen also met on Monday night.

LD26 Democrats hope that Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo will decide on a replacement for Terán by the end of the week, so the Senate won’t be down a member when the session resumes.

Aguilar, Bravo and Crews said they haven’t talked to Gallardo yet, but they expect to have one on one meetings with him, because he did that two years ago, the most recent time the district had to appoint someone to finish a Senator’s term. That year, former Sen. Otoniel Navarrete, was forced out of the Legislature after being charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with minors.

Terán was appointed to the Senate and filled Navarrete’s seat, and former Rep. Christian Solorio was appointed to the House to fill Terán’s old House seat. Solorio didn’t nominate himself for the Senate appointments this time around, and he didn’t respond to a request for comment asking if he’d be interested in nominating himself for a House seat if Aguilar or Bravo are appointed to Senate.

Crews got the most votes with 25, Aguilar got 20, Flavio got 16 and Terrell got six.

The candidates self-nominated, then made opening speeches and answered a series of questions from the audience. About 36 audience members attended the election in person at the Carpenters Local Union in Phoenix, and several more watched on Zoom.

Committeemen then wrote the names of their top three candidates but didn’t rank them. They all had the option to undervote or write fewer than three names. The vote sheets were collected in a paper bag and counted quickly by committeemen who were not nominated.

Aguilar spoke about his experience as a field organizer for the Democratic Party, and as a Representative. He listed his priorities as helping working families get a living wage and education and he recalled watching the community push back against SB1070, a 2010 law designed to fight illegal immigration locally, when he was in middle school. Terán joined politics against that very issue, and Aguilar cited her as an inspiration.

“I remember from afar watching her and watching her activism and defending our community, and then I remember when I got to high school and it really hit me because immigration then came to my house to take my dad away when he didn’t renew his green card,” Aguilar said.

He said that as a child he wasn’t looking for bills the politicians introduced, so much as the things activists did.

“It was the hope that kept me going,” he said.

Bravo is a fifth generation Arizonan who pledged to bring stability to the district and spoke about some specific bills he’s worked on this year. He said the last time the district had to replace someone, they didn’t have enough committeemen to do so, and the county board of supervisors had to step in, but he and others got more engagement and now there are more than the minimum number of committeemen for an election.

“I know that I’m not an expert on every legislative issue, and I’ve committed to collaborating consistently with you all as well as with community partners to draft legislation that tackles our most pressing issues,” Bravo said. He listed homelessness, education and water as his top three priorities.

Crews is coming at the process from a different angle. She lost a school board race in 2020, and otherwise hasn’t been involved in politics as a candidate, but she does have experience in the Democratic community. Cruz is as mother of three, a committeeman, a minister and the LD26 Democrats’ second vice chair. She wants to prioritize homelessness, education and health care if chosen, and outlined some specific goals.

Crews said a neighbor had to stay with her as she looked for another place because her landlord increased rent by $400 overnight, and despite getting educated and certified the neighbor still couldn’t keep up with the increase.

“There has to be something done about the housing stability and the families we see more and more out there on the street unhoused,” Crews said.

Bravo has lived in LD26 for 19 years and Crews has lived there since 2017 but lived in the district earlier in her life for another seven years. Aguilar has lived in LD26 for close to three years.

If Bravo or Aguilar is selected, they’ll resign their House seat and trigger a new selection process.

Crews said if she doesn’t get the Senate seat, she’s open to running for the open House seat, but she’s focused on this election now. “It’s beautiful to see Democracy work at the grassroots level and that’s really what this was,” she said.