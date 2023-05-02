Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criticized University of Arizona police chief, provost fired

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2023

A memorial for University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner sits outside the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences building in Tucson on Oct. 14, 2022. The University of Arizona is severing ties with its first female police chief and a provost after criticism of campus safety issues arose following the professor’s shooting death. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona is severing ties with its first female police chief as well as a provost after criticism of campus safety issues arose following a professor’s shooting death.

Various Tucson media outlets reported that UA President Robert Robbins announced Monday in a memo that Chief Paula Balafas was departing effective immediately. Senior Vice President and Provost Liesl Folks will step down at the end of the school year, Robbins said in the memo.

Balafas has been chief since February 2022. Chris Olson, a commander in the nearby Oro Valley Police Department, will take over in the interim.

Robbins said Folks will stay on as a faculty member in electrical and computer engineering.

Administrators came under heavy scrutiny in the wake of the October shooting death of Thomas Meixner, a hydrology professor who was gunned down by an expelled student.

Faculty members said not enough was done after former student Murad Dervish kept sending threatening messages to Meixner and others.

The UA Faculty Senate gave a vote of “no confidence” in Robbins during a meeting a month ago. They also singled out Balafas and Folks.

Robbins and Balafas initially were dismissive of a faculty-led report on how the threatening communications were handled. They urged the community to wait for a third-party investigator contracted by the school to complete an investigation, which found there were gaps in communication and security.

Robbins later apologized for dismissing the faculty’s review.

Dervish is set to go on trial in September for first-degree murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

