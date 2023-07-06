fbpx

Stacey Champion is the owner of Champion PR + Consulting, which has served clients in Arizona and across the country since 2010. Champion is a well-known community and consumer advocate who has called the Copper State home for roughly a quarter century. She has written for the Phoenix New Times, Arizona Mirror and other publications. Her activism centers around sustainability, environmental justice, unsheltered rights, heat-based public health threats, non-motorized transportation safety, utility monopoly corruption, consumer energy burdens, and reproductive rights. A self-described “mama bear” for her two children and the world, Champion uses her skills and knowledge to fearlessly stand up for the rights of the most vulnerable residents. In 2022, she risked arrest to protect an unhoused individual’s property from destruction by the government, demonstrating not just compassion, but also personal bravery.

