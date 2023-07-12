fbpx

Interior Department official with key role in Colorado River talks is stepping down

Suman Naishadham and Felicia Fonseca Associated Press//July 12, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Interior Department official with key role in Colorado River talks is stepping down

Department of the Interior, Colorado River, resigns

Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the Department of the Interior, front, makes a point as U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., back left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland look on during a news conference at the offices of Denver Water, July 22, 2021, in Denver. Trujillo, a key official overseeing Colorado River negotiations, will step down from her role with the Interior Department on July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Interior Department official with key role in Colorado River talks is stepping down

Suman Naishadham and Felicia Fonseca Associated Press//July 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Interior Department official who has had a key role in negotiations over the shrinking Colorado River plans to step down from the job next week.

Tanya Trujillo told the department of her intention to resign as assistant secretary for water and science about six weeks ago and her last day is Monday, she told The Associated Press. Trujillo, who has served in the role since June 2021, said it made sense to leave now as the Biden administration gears up for a reelection campaign.

“It’s a normal transition time, either committing to staying to the end of the (presidential) term or leaving before the campaign really gets fired up,” she said. “I am really, really proud and happy about all the accomplishments that we put into place and made.”

The Interior Department declined to offer further comment on her departure.

Trujillo oversaw agencies including the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. She played an important role in discussions between the federal government, seven U.S. states and Native American tribes that share the waters of the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) Colorado River. The waterway, which supports 40 million people and a $5 billion farm industry, has been in crisis for years because of a multi-decade drought intensified by climate change, rising demand and overuse.

Her departure comes as the states, cities and farmers that rely on the river are still struggling to decide how to reduce their use. In August the department will offer its annual analysis on the health of the river and announce if there will be additional cuts in the coming year.

In recent years, the federal government has lowered some states’ water allocations and offered billions of dollars to farmers, cities and others to cut back. But key water officials — including Trujillo — didn’t see those efforts as enough to prevent the system from collapsing.

Last summer the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation called for the states to figure out how to use between 15% and 30% less in 2023. But states blew past the deadline set by federal officials, who also appeared to back off.

An agreement remained elusive for months longer, until Arizona, Nevada and California announced a breakthrough deal in May to cut their use in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal money. Interior is still reviewing the plan.

Anne Castle, who held Trujillo’s position from 2009 to 2014, said the job has gotten “substantially more difficult” in recent years because of the rapid decline in available water supplies for Colorado River users.

“Those are hard jobs in the best of circumstances,” Castle said.

Before joining Interior, Trujillo worked on Colorado River issues in jobs including executive director of the Colorado River Board of California. She is a lawyer who has worked on natural resources issues for more than two decades.

Trujillo said Wednesday she plans to spend more time in her home state of New Mexico and will take some time off before returning to work on water-related issues.

___

Fonseca reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

A new immigration policy that makes it easier for people from four Central and South American countries to joi[...]

July 12, 2023
the Zone, Phoenix, homelessness

Judge must decide timeline for Phoenix to clear out homeless camp

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is now tasked with deciding the timeline for the city of Phoenix to cle[...]

July 11, 2023
water, Colorado River, Arizona, California

Meet the Colorado River’s newest – and youngest – power player

JB Hamby is a water policy bigwig, who helps shape policies that define how water is used by arguably the most[...]

July 11, 2023
the Zone, Phoenix, lawsuit, property owners, homeless

Attorneys for property owners in ‘the Zone’ ask for firm deadline for clearing out homel...

Attorneys for property owners in “the Zone” asked a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to set a firm dea[...]

July 10, 2023
heat-related illness, National Weather Service, Phoenix, Arizona, heat stroke

Experts say extreme heat takes toll on mind and body

The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday exten[...]

July 10, 2023
Arizona State University, Arizona College Republicans United, Nick Fuentes

GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalist 

Republican officials distanced themselves Monday from an upcoming college Republican event with ties to a prom[...]

July 10, 2023

Featured News

the Zone, Phoenix, homelessness

Judge must decide timeline for Phoenix to clear out homeless camp

11/7/2023
Arizona State University, Arizona College Republicans United, Nick Fuentes

GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalis[...]

10/7/2023
dentists, Arizona State Dental Board of Examiners

Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

7/7/2023
birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023