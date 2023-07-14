fbpx

Judge considers Dem lawsuit against No Labels party

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//July 14, 2023

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is considering whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Democratic Party against No Labels, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and the county recorders. The lawsuit alleges a failing in the affidavits verifying the petitions submitted to qualify the new political party.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is mulling whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Democratic Party against No Labels, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and the county recorders.

The lawsuit alleges a failing in the affidavits verifying the petitions submitted to qualify the new political party.

In March, Fontes certified that No Labels was valid to appear on the ballot for federal, statewide and legislative races in 2024.

The state Democratic Party and a registered Democrat filed the suit in March seeking to have No Labels pulled from the ballot in the 2024 primary and general elections.

County recorders determined the party submitted 41,663 valid signatures, which well exceeded the 34,127 required. The party also submitted 16 signed affidavits verifying the submitted petitions.

During oral arguments on July 11, Daniel Arellano, attorney for the Arizona Democratic Party, argued the Democratic Party should not have to “compete against a party that has not satisfied the rigorous legal requirements for political parties.”

Arellano noted the 16 affidavits were signed well before the petitions had the stated number of signatures and they were “substantially incomplete.”

He argued the petitions have to be completed before affiants signed off in order to be valid.

“We think there is a genuine issue whether there were any petition sheets at all,” Arellano said. “If that’s the case, if it turns out that these affidavit signers had nothing before them at all, we think that would certainly render these affidavits false.”

The Arizona Democratic Party is asking for a writ of mandamus annulling Fontes’ certification or compelling the Secretary of State’s Office to rescind the recognition and injunctive relief preventing the No Labels party from going on the ballot in the general election.

David Rosenbaum, attorney for No Labels, said Democratic Party conceded No Labels had collected well over the required number of signatures, used the correct form, correctly qualified all petition circulators and included more than the required number of affiants.

Rosenbaum said the petitions and forms submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office had “no flaws” and there was “no allegation in the complaint that any of those steps were flawed in the slightest.”

He also contended affiants did not have to verify the entirety of the petition as there is no such accountability written in statute. He said they are tasked with verifying “the form of the petition, not that there are 57,000 or 41,000 valid signatures.”

Craig Morgan, attorney for Fontes, said the Arizona Democratic Party cannot succeed on a mandamus claim.

He noted mandamus claims only apply when a public official fails to complete a duty – they cannot be challenged for misapplication or misinterpretation of a law.

Morgan said, “They’re not saying he did not perform an act; they’re not saying he did not do what he was told to do or was supposed to do, they just don’t like the result.”

Arellano contended the mandamus claim was proper as the secretary of state “exceeded his authority by certifying a political party that did not meet legal requirements,” and said review of the correctness of an official’s decision was held under an Arizona Supreme Court case Arizona Public Integrity Alliance v. Fontes.

And even if the mandamus claim were to fail, he claimed the declaratory and injunctive relief sought against No Labels was proper.

Morgan and Rosenbaum sparred over the reading of the Arizona Supreme Court case. Morgan said he did not believe the case said “anything that remotely overrules” the traditional scope of mandamus relief.

Judge Katherine Cooper took the matter under advisement and said she would issue a ruling soon, though she noted the need to review the cited case law.

As the lawsuit continues, voters continue to register with the burgeoning political party with more than 6,000 registered in Maricopa County alone.

The county also reported more Democrats are switching to No Labels than Republicans. In June, 232 Republicans switched to the new party while 335 Democrats made the change. But the biggest swell came from independents, with 1,110 voters moving from party not declared to No Labels.

 

