Crews battle untamed wildfire, hundreds of homes under enforced evacuation orders

The Associated Press//July 26, 2023

An uncontrolled wildfire prompted the enforced evacuation of hundreds of homes on July 25, 2023 in a rural community in central Arizona as volunteers went door to door getting people out. (Photo courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

DEWEY, Arizona (AP) — An uncontrolled wildfire prompted the enforced evacuation of hundreds of homes Tuesday in a rural community in central Arizona as volunteers went door to door getting people out.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Joy said during a briefing that volunteers canvassing the neighborhood notified residents of the need to leave some 500 homes in the White Horse Ranch community, 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Prescott Valley.

“Everything is going pretty well out there,” said Joy of the wildfire, speaking as gray plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from a nearby mountain.

The so-called Grapevine Fire, which was ignited last Friday by lightning, has burned 500 acres (200 hectares). It has mostly consumed brush, timber and short grass and remains fully uncontained.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at a gym in Camp Verde. Another shelter for large barn animals is being offered in Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said it is also dealing with a second fire near the community of Cherry. The agency on Tuesday rolled back evacuation orders for 60 homes there.

That fire started Sunday, also from a lightning strike, and has burned over 400 acres (160 hecatres). It also currently has not been contained.

