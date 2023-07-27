Young adults from diverse community shine like stars above

fbpx

Guest Opinion//July 27, 2023

It is important to introduce Latinx students to Arizona residents, who often do not appreciate or take time to learn about young people from diverse communities. Karina Castaneda and Angel Palazuelos' families have instilled in them the importance of family, faith and embracing education as a stepping stone for years to come. (Photo by Pexels)

When I first met Karina Castaneda and Angel Palazuelos I was blown away by their poise, intelligence and aspirations.

Karina comes from a mixed status family. While she is a U.S citizen, her parents are undocumented and her brother is a DACA recipient. Angel is undocumented and ineligible for DACA due to coming to the United States days after the cut-off deadline.

It is important to introduce Latinx students to Arizonans who often do not appreciate or take time to learn about young people from diverse communities. Their backgrounds have enriched them to become who they are today. Karina and Angel’s families have instilled in them the importance of family, faith and embracing education as a stepping stone for years to come.

Karina Castaneda and Angel Palazuelos, pictured here, are Latinx students whose diverse backgrounds have made them who they are today. Castaneda attends Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and she wants to become a physician assistant and dual language expert. Palazuelos is in Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College, and he is expected to earn his four-year degree in biomedical engineering and political science in 2024. (Photo by Jose Patino/Aliento)

Both Karina and Angel had similar primary school experiences attending classes with other students from their community.

A Latino 7th grade school teacher mentored Karina, and he suggested she apply to Bioscience High School, an all-honors STEM-based school in Phoenix. After a rigorous enrollment process, Karina was accepted. When she became a sophomore, her counselor advised her to explore the Student Expedition Program, which would prepare her for the college application process. Because of her high academic standing, National Honor Society participation, as well as her volunteer and intern work, top-ranked Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania offered her a scholarship. She is a high-achieving student entering her junior year.

Angel attended Metro Tech High School, a magnet institution where he was able to become certified in engineering programs. Being a passionate student, Angel took all the AP and honors classes that were offered. Angel was the president of various high school clubs and honors organizations. Angel was also involved in sports and did volunteer work.

Today, Karina and Angel attend major universities on richly deserved scholarships, and each desires to become a professional to benefit their diverse community.

Karina aspires to become a physician assistant and a dual language expert. Her multiple degrees will be an asset to non-English-speaking patients who now rely on their children to translate difficult medical diagnosis. Karina will be their lifeline.

As a student at the Barrett, The Honors College, Angel will receive his four-year degree in biomedical engineering and political science in 2024 and then continue his studies to become an immigration attorney.

Both these first-generation honor students attend very competitive colleges, which is enormously challenging.

While Angel and Karina’s resiliency allows them to break down the various immigration-related barriers, they must constantly manage to raise the bar. Angel and Karina’s stories are ones of success; however, their commitment, hard work, and passion for further education has made their goals attainable. Please note, opportunities for diverse community students are limited and extremely competitive. Both of these students have expressed how easy it is to feel alone, disrespected, or like an imposter inside the walls of their respective schools of higher learning. Nevertheless, both Karina and Angel excel in their studies.

Their positive will and determination provide a road to future successes. Each is resilient and celebrates the power of joy being a young Latinx.

After reading about Karina and Angel, hopefully, readers will better understand the importance and necessity of educational experiences for gifted minority students.

Being an undocumented resident and not having a Social Security Card, Angel will be unable to obtain a professional license even with a biomedical engineering college degree in the state of Arizona – the state he calls home.

The time is NOW for our state to decrease the professional hardships inflicted on mixed-status, DACA and undocumented college graduates. There needs to be a pathway to opening doors for these outstanding young men and women who should be afforded the opportunity to become major leaders in our state and country.

The saying on the Statue of Liberty says it all, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” This country’s greatness and true genius lies in its diversity!

By refuting bias, prejudice, and the disdain for people of color, we can truly be THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

