Digital Edition//July 28, 2023
July 28, 2023
Grant addresses students’ mental health issues
27/7/2023
Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election
26/7/2023
Top GOP lawmakers argue medical condition entitles state to prohibit transgender[...]
25/7/2023
Post-pandemic, tourism in Arizona is starting to bounce back
24/7/2023
Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]
20/7/2023
New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus
20/7/2023
Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts
20/7/2023
Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation
18/7/2023
Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program
13/7/2023
Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition
6/7/2023