fbpx

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

The Associated Press//August 2, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

BlackFeet Nation, Medicaid scam, Arizona, Montana

A widespread Medicaid scam that left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless in the Valley is being declared a public health state of emergency by the Blackfeet Nation of Montana after the Navajo Nation took similar action in June. (Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Culture Camp)

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

The Associated Press//August 2, 2023

BROWNING, Mont. (AP) — A widespread Medicaid scam that left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless in metro Phoenix is being declared a public health state of emergency by the Blackfeet Nation of Montana after the Navajo Nation took similar action in June.

The scam left an unknown number of Native Americans without shelter in the Valley after Arizona’s Medicaid program suspended scores of programs suspected of fraud. The declarations allow the tribes to get staffing and other resources to help people hurt by the scam.

Those affected are from numerous tribes around the West, including the Blackfeet Nation. They were lured to the Phoenix area with promises of addiction treatment that was never delivered, then pushed into the streets when the facilities abruptly closed.

The emergency declaration was drawn up last month on behalf of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, the tribe’s governing body. Because several council members were traveling, it took several weeks to round up the necessary signatures before the document became public this week.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, which manages Medicaid payments for the state, in June announced changes aimed at stopping payments to deceptive organizations that have billed for services never provided.

Payments have been cut off to more than 100 providers suspected of fraudulent billing.

p
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers

From hot issues to hot dogs, politicians turn to Threads to reach voters

Among the 100 million users who reportedly signed up last month for Threads, Meta’s new social media platfor[...]

August 2, 2023
rental tax, Hobbs, legislation

Hobbs signs legislation to eliminate right of cities, towns to set local rental tax

Arizona renters are going to get some small relief in their bills. But not just yet.

August 1, 2023
Border Patrol, legal counsel, migrants, asylum, asylum-seekers, expedited screening, border

Democratic lawmakers slam the lack of attorney access for asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody

Dozens of Democratic members of Congress asked the Biden administration Tuesday to end expedited screening of [...]

August 1, 2023
Yuma County, waste, Yuma County Board of Supervisors, A.A. Sydcol, environmental services company, toxic chemicals

‘We’re not the place’: Yuma County residents fight hazardous waste permit

An online petition to stop a Yuma waste company’s proposal to start managing hazardous materials has receive[...]

July 31, 2023
clean energy jobs, Biden, Arizona, Stanton, Biggs

Report: State added 13,000 clean-energy jobs in past year, 7th best in U.S.

Arizona added almost 13,000 clean-energy jobs in the past year, good enough for seventh-most among states and [...]

July 31, 2023
heat-related deaths, Phoenix, Denver, Arizona, people of color, poorest Americans

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning

As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures across the U.S. and leaving [...]

July 31, 2023

Featured News

Hoffman, Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, anti-discrimination, Republicans, Democrats, litigation, Department of Administration, budget, Prop 400

Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition

2/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Arizona Department of Education, leak, employees, resignations, Accurso, Rizzo, Horne

AZDOHS concludes former ADE employee is behind data leak of ESA families’ [...]

1/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election

26/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023