fbpx

Second body found at Capitol in less than two weeks

The Associated Press//August 7, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Second body found at Capitol in less than two weeks

dead body, investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, DPS

Authorities are investigating after a dead body was discovered on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks. (Deposit Photos)

Second body found at Capitol in less than two weeks

The Associated Press//August 7, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the body was discovered Monday morning in the west parking lot of the Capitol.

Public Safety officials are working to identify the body and how it ended up at the Capitol’s premises.

On July 26, another body was found outside the Capitol by Phoenix police. DPS, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property, is investigating that case as well. The identity of that individual, as well as their cause of death, hasn’t yet been released.

DPS didn’t immediately return a call seeking information about the two cases.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Content

wildfire, northern Arizona, Kaibab National Forest

Lightning-caused wildfire burning uncontained in northern Arizona near Utah line

More than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by [...]

August 6, 2023
Pac-12, Arizona State, Pacific Northwest, Big Ten

Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, sources say

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, fou[...]

August 4, 2023
ASU, Arizona, Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Pac-12, Arizona Board of Regents

More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings

The pieces of the conference realignment puzzle could again be moving quickly. The boards of regents for Arizo[...]

August 3, 2023
heat-related deaths, Arizona officials, Maricopa County, Pima County

Most populous Arizona counties closely watch heat-associated deaths after hottest month

Arizona officials are closely watching the deaths attributable to the scorching weather after Phoenix saw its [...]

August 3, 2023
BlackFeet Nation, Medicaid scam, Arizona, Montana

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

A widespread Medicaid scam that left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless in metro Phoenix is being [...]

August 2, 2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers

From hot issues to hot dogs, politicians turn to Threads to reach voters

Among the 100 million users who reportedly signed up last month for Threads, Meta’s new social media platfor[...]

August 2, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor, workplace safety

Hobbs announces new worker safety partnership with TSMC 

4/8/2023
Prop 400, I_10, Hobbs, Senate, House, voters, public transportation, freeways, deal

Prop. 400 compromise alters use of tax monies

3/8/2023
Hoffman, Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, anti-discrimination, Republicans, Democrats, litigation, Department of Administration, budget, Prop 400

Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition

2/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Arizona Department of Education, leak, employees, resignations, Accurso, Rizzo, Horne

AZDOHS concludes former ADE employee is behind data leak of ESA families’ [...]

1/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

GOP, Petersen, Toma, legislators, courts, GOP, Hoffman, ACLU

Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

4/8/2023

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023