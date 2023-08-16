Hobbs’ heat emergency sparks criticism, could change policy

The City of Phoenix Heat Response Program team volunteers Natalie Boyd, left, and David Coughenour, right, prepare heat relief kits for the public in need as temperatures are expected to hit 119-degrees Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Phoenix. This summer’s heat wave has become a political issue as Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a heat emergency and gotten criticism from GOP lawmakers for it. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ emergency order last week declaring a heat emergency in three Arizona Counties comes off an upward trend of heat-related deaths and hospitalizations in the most populous county of the state during recent years.

Maricopa County reported 89 confirmed heat deaths through Aug. 16 this year in its weekly heat report. Another 349 deaths are currently under investigation of being heat related and the county will publish heat-related death data for another 12 weeks.

In contrast to last year, through Aug. 16, there were 66 confirmed heat-related deaths and 268 under investigation. 2022 saw a 25% spike from 2021 in heat-associated deaths in the county as a whole with 425 total for the year.

Both 2021 and 2020 surpassed 300 heat-associated deaths. Maricopa County didn’t see more than 200 heat-associated deaths annually from 2012 to 2019. However, experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever-warming world.

Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director Will Humble said Monday that heat-associated deaths have also been escalating because of the increased cost of housing.

“There’s nothing close. If you look at the risk factor of dying or having a bad outcome from a heat-related illness, hands-down it’s being homeless,” Humble said. “To have an extreme heat event like this, I mean I grew up here — July was, and I didn’t have an outdoor job, it was bad … Imagine trying to live under a bridge like that.”

The hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city resulted in the Phoenix area experiencing 31 straight days of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, as noted in Hobbs’ executive order issued on Aug. 11.

Humble said Hobbs’ executive order could potentially change the way local government agencies respond to heat waves. The order requires several agencies including the Department of Health Services, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Arizona Department of Administration, Department of Economic Security and Department of Housing to produce written reports with recommendations to improve the heat relief system in future summers by March 1, 2024.

But any meaningful change to the state’s response to heat waves will depend on how diligent those agencies are in their reports, Humble said.

“You come out of the reports and then you’ve got to translate it into policy. And if that doesn’t happen then it’s just a book on a shelf,” Humble said.

Another step is to craft legislation that is aggregable with a Republican majority Legislature. The Governor’s Office of Resiliency is required to develop legislative proposals to address extreme heat and while Democrats applauded the governor’s order, some Republicans dismissed the need for the order.

“@GovernorHobbs is a climate extremist and a science denier. She believes declaring an emergency will change the weather. It’s Arizona and it gets hot…,” Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Tucson, wrote in an Aug. 11 tweet.

In another tweet responding to Hobbs’ emergency declaration, Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, pointed out that Republicans passed a resolution that will give voters the chance to decide if the governor’s emergency powers should be terminated during an emergency either 30 days after the state of emergency is declared or by the Legislature.

The resolution sponsored by Rep. Joe Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, would allow the Legislature to extend the governor’s emergency powers if passed. It would also require the governor to call a special session to terminate or alter emergency powers if at least one-third of each chamber signs a petition requesting a special session for that purpose.

Emergency powers related to war, floods or fires would not be affected by Chaplik’s resolution.

Hobbs’ state of emergency in Coconino, Maricopa and Pinal counties is backdated from June 30 to July 30 to reimburse local government agencies for heat-relief measures they implemented during the heat wave. This move was also criticized by Republicans, but Humble said Hobbs’ emergency declaration is unique because measuring when a heat event starts is a judgement call.

“Fires and flood have a start date. They happen and that’s when it starts. This heat thing is a little different,” Humble said.

During the time period of the emergency declaration, the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for 30 consecutive days.

Even in Northern Arizona, this summer heat is lethal. Temperatures at the base of the Grand Canyon, a popular tourist destination, soared above 115 degrees, contributing to multiple heat-related hiker deaths and injuries in July. In our recreation-based county, record-breaking heat impacted visitors and taxed our first responders. It also took a toll on our unsheltered population,” Coconino County Chair Patrice Hortsman said in a statement when the state of emergency was declared.

Since the declaration, two cooling centers have opened near the Capitol on West Adams Street and West Madison Street. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, asked “Are we being punked,” on Twitter after seeing the location of the cooling centers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.