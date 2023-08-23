Court refuses to take up Hamadeh’s bid to overturn AG’s race results

The Arizona Supreme Court refused late Aug. 23, 2023 to take up Abe Hamadeh's bid to overturn the results of the attorney general's race, at least at this point. And now he and his attorneys are on the hook for some new legal fees.

And now he and his attorneys are on the hook for some new legal fees.

The Republican contender sought high court intervention after complaining that Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen had acted improperly in limiting the amount of time he had to prepare his legal arguments seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Kris Mayes. He said that denied his attorneys the ability to find the evidence that some people who were legally entitled to vote did not have their ballots tabulated.

He also argued that more time would have enabled his legal team to prove there were a sufficient number of situations where tabulators reported an “undervote” in the race for attorney general — essentially, that the voter had skipped the race — but where an examination of the ballots would show that people did make a choice. And given that Hamadeh outpolled Mayes among Election Day voters, Hamadeh said that could more than make up for his 280-vote deficit.

But the new order from the Supreme Court ignores all that. Instead, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Hamadeh’s lawyers acted prematurely.

And, on top of that, they lied.

He said Hamadeh’s legal team told him and his colleagues they had “diligently sought” a final ruling from Jantzen, setting the stage for an appeal.

Only thing is, the attorneys for Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who is a party to the case by virtue of his position, pointed out that assertion was false. And now, the chief justice said, Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee, working on his behalf, concede the point.

All that, said Brutinel, makes Hamadeh ineligible to seek the special relief he wants directly from the Supreme Court. So the justices told him to follow the normal procedures and file “a proper appeal in the Court of Appeals,” saying he even can ask for “expedited consideration.”

Only after the appellate court has had its say — something that could take months — would the justices be willing to consider his arguments.

All this is going to cost Hamadeh and his lawyers a yet-to-be-determined amount of money. Brutinel said when deciding whether to assess legal fees against a losing party, courts determine the extent that party made an effort “to determine the validity of a claim.”

“Petitioners were not only aware that they needed a final judgment to seek appellate relief but also misrepresented to this court that they had sought such relief when they had not done so,” the chief justice wrote. And that misrepresentation, he said, was the underlying premise to Hamadeh’s petition to the Supreme Court.

Brutinel also said all of Hamadeh’s claims about alleged errors by Jantzen can actually be presented to the Court of Appeals.

“The special action unnecessarily expanded the proceedings and compelled respondents (Mayes and Fontes) to incur the unnecessary expense of filing their court-ordered responses,” he said. So now, Brutinel said, they are entitled to have those expenses reimbursed by Hamadeh and his lawyers.

They now have to file a statement of their costs.

As an aside of sorts, the chief justice is urging all the lawyers involved in this controversial case to, in essence, play nice.

All that relates to some overblown rhetoric in the filings.

For example, there was a quote from attorneys for Fontes who accused a “disgruntled vocal minority” of trying to “weaponize our courts, sow unfounded distrust in our election processes, malign our public servants, and undermine our democracy.”

And Thomas Basile, writing for top Republican legislative leaders who asked the Supreme Court to grant Hamadeh’s bid for a new trial, accused Fontes of “churlish imperiousness” in rejecting Hamadeh’s bid to reexamine some ballots.

“The court is mindful of the difficulties presented in this extraordinarily close election,” Brutinel wrote. “Notwithstanding these difficulties, the court advises both sides to focus on the important legal and factual issues presented here and refrain from disparaging their opponents.”