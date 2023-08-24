By Arizona Capitol Times//August 24, 2023
By Arizona Capitol Times//August 24, 2023
Congratulations to our 2023 Leaders of the Year! These individuals have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities that are second to none. Their passion and talent have made Arizona a better place for all that live here. Join the Arizona Capitol Times on September 26, 2023, at the Phoenix Art Museum to celebrate this year’s winners!
David Martin
President, Arizona Chapter – Associated General Contractors of America
Steve Zylstra
President & CEO, Arizona Technology Council
Rosemarie Dombrowski
Inaugural Poet Laureate, City of Phoenix
Enrique Davis Mazlum
Arizona State Director, American Business Immigration Coalition
Michael Guymon
President & CEO, Tucson Metro Chamber
Sintra Hoffman
President & CEO, WESTMARC
Mike Huckins
Vice President of Public Affairs, Greater Phoenix Chamber
John Lewis
President & CEO, East Valley Partnership
Danny Seiden
President & CEO, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Beth Lewis
Executive Director, Save Our Schools Arizona
Paul Luna
President & CEO, Helios Education Foundation
Scott Spurgeon, Ph.D
Superintendent, West-MEC
Tom Buschatzke
Director, Arizona Department of Water Resources
Ron Doba
Program Manager, Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association
Rita Maguire
Attorney, Rita P. Maguire, Attorney at Law, PLLC
Leslie Meyers
Associate General Manager & Chief Water Executive, Salt River Project
Jason Beck
Mayor of Peoria, City of Peoria
Patty Hansen
County Recorder, Coconino County
Steve Kaiser
Former State Senator, Arizona State Senate
Stephen Richer
County Recorder, Maricopa County
David Berg
Co-founder & CEO, Redirect Health
Karen Hoffman Tepper
President & CEO, Terros Health
Steve Purves
President & CEO, Valleywise Health
Darrell Kriplean
President, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association
David Rhodes
Yavapai County Sheriff, Yavapai County
Chuck Coughlin
President & CEO, HighGound
Sybil Francis, Ph.D
President, Chair & CEO, Center for the Future of Arizona
Andy Gaona
Partner, Coppersmith Brockelman
Candy Espino
CEO, Arizona Council of Human Service Providers
Tommy Espinoza
Past President & CEO, Raza Development Fund
Pam Koester
CEO, Arizona LeadingAge
Darcy Olsen
Founder & CEO, Center for the Rights of Abused Children
Michael Crow
President, Arizona State University