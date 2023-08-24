fbpx

2023 Leaders of the Year

By Arizona Capitol Times//August 24, 2023

Congratulations to our 2023 Leaders of the Year! These individuals have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities that are second to none. Their passion and talent have made Arizona a better place for all that live here. Join the Arizona Capitol Times on September 26, 2023, at the Phoenix Art Museum to celebrate this year’s winners!

Associations

David Martin

President, Arizona Chapter – Associated General Contractors of America

Steve Zylstra

President & CEO, Arizona Technology Council

Arts & Culture

Rosemarie Dombrowski

Inaugural Poet Laureate, City of Phoenix

Economy

Enrique Davis Mazlum

Arizona State Director, American Business Immigration Coalition 

Michael Guymon

President & CEO, Tucson Metro Chamber

Sintra Hoffman

President & CEO, WESTMARC

Mike Huckins

Vice President of Public Affairs, Greater Phoenix Chamber

John Lewis

President & CEO, East Valley Partnership

Danny Seiden

President & CEO, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Education

Beth Lewis

Executive Director, Save Our Schools Arizona

Paul Luna

President & CEO, Helios Education Foundation

Scott Spurgeon, Ph.D

Superintendent, West-MEC

Environment

Tom Buschatzke

Director, Arizona Department of Water Resources

Ron Doba

Program Manager, Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association

Rita Maguire

Attorney, Rita P. Maguire, Attorney at Law, PLLC

Leslie Meyers

Associate General Manager & Chief Water Executive, Salt River Project

Government

Jason Beck

Mayor of Peoria, City of Peoria

Patty Hansen

County Recorder, Coconino County

Steve Kaiser

Former State Senator, Arizona State Senate

Stephen Richer

County Recorder, Maricopa County

Healthcare

David Berg

Co-founder & CEO, Redirect Health

Karen Hoffman Tepper

President & CEO, Terros Health

Steve Purves

President & CEO, Valleywise Health

Public Safety

Darrell Kriplean

President, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association

David Rhodes

Yavapai County Sheriff, Yavapai County

Public Service

Chuck Coughlin

President & CEO, HighGound

Sybil Francis, Ph.D

President, Chair & CEO, Center for the Future of Arizona

Andy Gaona

Partner, Coppersmith Brockelman

Social Services

Candy Espino

CEO, Arizona Council of Human Service Providers

Tommy Espinoza

Past President & CEO, Raza Development Fund

Pam Koester

CEO, Arizona LeadingAge

Darcy Olsen

Founder & CEO, Center for the Rights of Abused Children

Lifetime Achievement

Michael Crow

President, Arizona State University

 

