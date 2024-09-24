State rep who is also a school district’s governing board president found to have “inappropriate” relationship with district’s superintendent

State Representative and Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board President Elda Luna-Nájerawho was found to have an “inappropriate” relationship with the district’s superintendent.

A school district found a state representative who is also the school district’s governing board president had an “inappropriate” physical relationship with the district’s superintendent.

During a special Tolleson Union High School District board meeting Monday evening, the board announced the results of an investigation into the board’s president Elda Luna-Nájera. The Democrat was appointed to the state House of Representatives in February to represent Legislative District 22 after former Rep. Leezah Sun resigned from the House for threatening Tolleson city officials.

Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles accused Luna-Nájera in August of sexual harassment toward him and creating a hostile work environment by attempting to have him removed from his position for rejecting her advances.

Investigators concluded there was a sexual relationship between Calles and Luna-Nájera. District governing board Vice President Kino Flores said in a statement the relationship started consensually but was “inappropriate.”

“While it was inappropriate for both parties to engage in the relationship they shared, Dr. Luna-Nájera’s role in that relationship was considerably more egregious due to power that she held, and still holds, over Superintendent Calles,” Flores said.

Investigators also determined that Luna-Nájera continued to pursue a relationship with Calles after he made an effort to discourage her advances.

The board voted to adopt the findings of the investigation with Luna-Nájera abstaining from the vote. The Arizona Republic reported Luna-Nájera said during the meeting she would issue a statement later to refute the allegations against her.

Flores denied in an August board meeting that board members ever considered terminating Calles as superintendent, although he said Monday that Luna-Nájera has often been able to determine the result of contested issues placed before the board because of her position.

Flores also requested an agenda item during the board’s next meeting to reorganize the board. The district’s meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday and his request was added to the meeting agenda.

Luna-Nájera is up for re-election after she recently won her primary race in LD22 along with House Minority Leader Lupe Contrearas, D-Avondale. Luna-Nájera beat the runner-up in the race, Betsy Munoz, by about 2% of the votes.