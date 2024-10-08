fbpx

2024 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

Arizona Capitol Times/State Affairs//October 8, 2024//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Times and State Affairs proudly presents the 2024 Women Achievers of Arizona. These remarkable women have persevered through challenges and excelled in their fields, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their collective contributions empower Arizonans today and lay the groundwork for our state’s vibrant and prosperous future. Join us in celebrating their extraordinary achievements and profound impact on our communities. 

Education 

Ronda Doolen
Chief Academic Officer
East Valley Institute of Technology 

Lindsey Wilson
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Maricopa Community Colleges 

Debbie Kovesdy
CEO
GenTech 

Janice Palmer
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy
Helios Education Foundation 

Karen Drake
President
Primus University of Theology 

Health Care 

Dr. Tara Ostrom
Senior Medical Director
Optum Arizona 

Shasa Jackson
Senior Manager of Outpatient Specialty Behavioral Health Services
Valleywise Health 

Kim Despres
Chief Executive Officer
Circle the City

Amanda Aguirre
President & CEO
Regional Center for Border Health, Inc.

Legal 

Liz Goodman
Managing Principal
Husch Blackwell Strategies 

Bo Dul
General Counsel
Office of the Governor 

Lindsay Herf
Executive Director
Arizona Justice Project 

Jessica Jarvi
Chief Legal Officer
Western Alliance Bank 

Non-Profit 

Mackenzie Shane
Manager of Public Affairs
Greater Phoenix Chamber 

Barb Kozuh
Executive Director
Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation 

Diana Bermudez
Director of Strategy
The Nature Conservancy 

Adriana Murrietta
President
Pharos Foundation 

Marnie Uhl
President & CEO
Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Mellor

Chief Innovation Officer
Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation
Fatimah Amer
CEO
SPARKHope 

Private & Public Companies 

Sandra Yang Scirpo
Head of Strategy
Gen Digital, Inc. 

Susan Bitter Smith
President
Technical Solutions, LLC 

Brandy Labinjo
Leader of Executive Operations
Arizona Public Service 

Stacey Broadway
Renaissance Entrepreneur
Broadway Cleaning Company 

Carrie Kelly
CEO
Pick It Up! Management & Consulting 

Wendy Valenzuela
Government Affairs Representative
Arizona Public Service

Andrea Luna Cervantes
Community Organizer
Organized Power In Numbers

Terry Sue Rossi
Vice President of Water Resources
Arizona Water Company

Public Service 

Wynette Reed
City Manager
City of Goodyear 

Adelita Grijalva
Supervisor, District 5
Pima County Board of Supervisors

Chelsea McGuire
Assistant Director, External Affairs
Water Infrastructure Finance Authority 

Vineetha Kartha
Colorado Rivers Program Manager
Central Arizona Project 

Unsung Hero 

Linley Wilson
General Counsel
Arizona House of Representatives 

Woman of the Year 

Sybil Francis
Chair, President & CEO
Center For the Future of Arizona 

For more information about our Women Achievers event, please contact Sandy Mitchell at Smitchell@azcapitoltimes.com or 602-889-7113

