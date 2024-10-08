2024 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

The Arizona Capitol Times and State Affairs proudly presents the 2024 Women Achievers of Arizona. These remarkable women have persevered through challenges and excelled in their fields, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their collective contributions empower Arizonans today and lay the groundwork for our state’s vibrant and prosperous future. Join us in celebrating their extraordinary achievements and profound impact on our communities.

Education

Ronda Doolen

Chief Academic Officer

East Valley Institute of Technology

Lindsey Wilson

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Maricopa Community Colleges

Debbie Kovesdy

CEO

GenTech

Janice Palmer

Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy

Helios Education Foundation

Karen Drake

President

Primus University of Theology

Health Care

Dr. Tara Ostrom

Senior Medical Director

Optum Arizona

Shasa Jackson

Senior Manager of Outpatient Specialty Behavioral Health Services

Valleywise Health

Kim Despres

Chief Executive Officer

Circle the City

Amanda Aguirre

President & CEO

Regional Center for Border Health, Inc.

Legal

Liz Goodman

Managing Principal

Husch Blackwell Strategies

Bo Dul

General Counsel

Office of the Governor

Lindsay Herf

Executive Director

Arizona Justice Project

Jessica Jarvi

Chief Legal Officer

Western Alliance Bank

Non-Profit

Mackenzie Shane

Manager of Public Affairs

Greater Phoenix Chamber

Barb Kozuh

Executive Director

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation

Diana Bermudez

Director of Strategy

The Nature Conservancy

Adriana Murrietta

President

Pharos Foundation

Marnie Uhl

President & CEO

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Mellor

Chief Innovation Officer

Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation

Fatimah Amer

CEO

SPARKHope

Private & Public Companies

Sandra Yang Scirpo

Head of Strategy

Gen Digital, Inc.

Susan Bitter Smith

President

Technical Solutions, LLC

Brandy Labinjo

Leader of Executive Operations

Arizona Public Service

Stacey Broadway

Renaissance Entrepreneur

Broadway Cleaning Company

Carrie Kelly

CEO

Pick It Up! Management & Consulting

Wendy Valenzuela

Government Affairs Representative

Arizona Public Service



Andrea Luna Cervantes

Community Organizer

Organized Power In Numbers

Terry Sue Rossi

Vice President of Water Resources

Arizona Water Company

Public Service

Wynette Reed

City Manager

City of Goodyear

Adelita Grijalva

Supervisor, District 5

Pima County Board of Supervisors

Chelsea McGuire

Assistant Director, External Affairs

Water Infrastructure Finance Authority

Vineetha Kartha

Colorado Rivers Program Manager

Central Arizona Project

Unsung Hero

Linley Wilson

General Counsel

Arizona House of Representatives

Woman of the Year

Sybil Francis

Chair, President & CEO

Center For the Future of Arizona

