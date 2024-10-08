2024 Women Achievers of Arizona announced

Arizona Capitol Times/State Affairs//October 8, 2024//[read_meter]
The Arizona Capitol Times and State Affairs proudly presents the 2024 Women Achievers of Arizona. These remarkable women have persevered through challenges and excelled in their fields, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their collective contributions empower Arizonans today and lay the groundwork for our state’s vibrant and prosperous future. Join us in celebrating their extraordinary achievements and profound impact on our communities.
Ronda Doolen
Chief Academic Officer
East Valley Institute of Technology
Lindsey Wilson
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Maricopa Community Colleges
Debbie Kovesdy
CEO
GenTech
Janice Palmer
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy
Helios Education Foundation
Karen Drake
President
Primus University of Theology
Dr. Tara Ostrom
Senior Medical Director
Optum Arizona
Shasa Jackson
Senior Manager of Outpatient Specialty Behavioral Health Services
Valleywise Health
Kim Despres
Chief Executive Officer
Circle the City
Amanda Aguirre
President & CEO
Regional Center for Border Health, Inc.
Liz Goodman
Managing Principal
Husch Blackwell Strategies
Bo Dul
General Counsel
Office of the Governor
Lindsay Herf
Executive Director
Arizona Justice Project
Jessica Jarvi
Chief Legal Officer
Western Alliance Bank
Mackenzie Shane
Manager of Public Affairs
Greater Phoenix Chamber
Barb Kozuh
Executive Director
Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation
Diana Bermudez
Director of Strategy
The Nature Conservancy
Adriana Murrietta
President
Pharos Foundation
Marnie Uhl
President & CEO
Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Mellor
Chief Innovation Officer
Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation
Fatimah Amer
CEO
SPARKHope
Sandra Yang Scirpo
Head of Strategy
Gen Digital, Inc.
Susan Bitter Smith
President
Technical Solutions, LLC
Brandy Labinjo
Leader of Executive Operations
Arizona Public Service
Stacey Broadway
Renaissance Entrepreneur
Broadway Cleaning Company
Carrie Kelly
CEO
Pick It Up! Management & Consulting
Wendy Valenzuela
Government Affairs Representative
Arizona Public Service
Andrea Luna Cervantes
Community Organizer
Organized Power In Numbers
Terry Sue Rossi
Vice President of Water Resources
Arizona Water Company
Wynette Reed
City Manager
City of Goodyear
Adelita Grijalva
Supervisor, District 5
Pima County Board of Supervisors
Chelsea McGuire
Assistant Director, External Affairs
Water Infrastructure Finance Authority
Vineetha Kartha
Colorado Rivers Program Manager
Central Arizona Project
Linley Wilson
General Counsel
Arizona House of Representatives
Sybil Francis
Chair, President & CEO
Center For the Future of Arizona
For more information about our Women Achievers event, please contact Sandy Mitchell at Smitchell@azcapitoltimes.com or 602-889-7113
