Faithful and political elite praise the selection of the 1st American pope

Brian A. Howey, State Affairs//May 9, 2025//
American-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost made history Thursday.
Prevost, who grew up in the south Chicago suburbs and steadily rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church on three continents, became the first American to be elected pontiff.
He took the name Pope Leo XIV after the 133 College of Cardinals members elected him, on the second day of balloting at the Sistine Chapel, to succeed Pope Francis, who died the day after Easter.
Pope Leo, 69, becomes just the 48th pope (out of 266) who is not Italian, the first pope from America and only the second from the Western Hemisphere following Pope Francis, who was from Argentina.
According to the National Catholic Reporter, “By selecting an American, the cardinals have defied conventional wisdom that a man from the United States would never ascend the throne of St. Peter as long as the U.S. was a superpower.”
Joe Donnelly, the former Indiana senator who served as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican from 2022 to 2024, told State Affairs Thursday evening that Pope Leo presented a broader platform to gain the support of his brother cardinals.
“I knew that Cardinal Prevost was a top contender,” said Donnelly. “That was primarily because when you look at the qualities they were looking for in the next pope, they were looking for someone who has the backbone of steel to stand up to anybody, no matter what country you’re from, no matter what you believe. That they can go toe-to-toe with anybody. He has that. He has that spine of steel, he is smart as the day is long. And is also humble. He has amazingly good qualities to deal with the world on behalf of the church.
“Second,” Donnelly continued, “on doctrine, on matters of can you do this? Can you do that? He is neither conservative nor liberal. So both camps, while he was not their ideal, he was one that worked for both camps, while so many others worked for one camp but not the other.
“And then the third, he used to lead the Augustinian sector, has incredible business skills and would run the physical operation of The Vatican very well,” Donnelly explained. “He kind of combined all those things. His big challenge was he was an American.”
The faithful and political elite from around the U.S. on Thursday praised the appointment.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media: “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called it a “historic moment” in a written statement: “Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace.”
Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, told State Affairs that the new pope “has been very forceful in speaking on the matter of building climate resilience,” a stance Suárez-Orozco expects will continue.
The university chancellor added that, as an Argentinian-American himself, he is excited to have another “double American” as pope.
“Let’s baptize him as double American, because he’s American by birth, but he chose to become a Peruvian citizen. So he’s doubly American,” Suárez-Orozco said. “I’m doubly American — I’m Argentinian, but I became American by choice. So when I saw that he had been chosen as the Holy Father, I said, ‘We have a double American pope.’”
Suárez-Orozco added, “I think this bodes very well for us, the Hispanics in the United States and for Americans more generally.”
Here’s what others from around the nation said:
State Affairs reporter Sam Drysdale contributed to this report. This story has been updated with new quotes from Joe Donnelly, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican from 2022 to 2024.
Brian A. Howey is a senior writer and columnist for Howey Politics Indiana/State Affairs. Follow him on X @hwypol and Blue Sky @hwypol.bsky.social.
