Faithful and political elite praise the selection of the 1st American pope

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected pope the second day of balloting

Pope Leo’s rise through the Catholic Church spans three continents, with deep ties to Peru and the Vatican

Leaders across the U.S. celebrate his election as a moment of national pride and spiritual renewal

American-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost made history Thursday.

Prevost, who grew up in the south Chicago suburbs and steadily rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church on three continents, became the first American to be elected pontiff.

He took the name Pope Leo XIV after the 133 College of Cardinals members elected him, on the second day of balloting at the Sistine Chapel, to succeed Pope Francis, who died the day after Easter.

Pope Leo, 69, becomes just the 48th pope (out of 266) who is not Italian, the first pope from America and only the second from the Western Hemisphere following Pope Francis, who was from Argentina.

According to the National Catholic Reporter, “By selecting an American, the cardinals have defied conventional wisdom that a man from the United States would never ascend the throne of St. Peter as long as the U.S. was a superpower.”

Joe Donnelly, the former Indiana senator who served as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican from 2022 to 2024, told State Affairs Thursday evening that Pope Leo presented a broader platform to gain the support of his brother cardinals.

“I knew that Cardinal Prevost was a top contender,” said Donnelly. “That was primarily because when you look at the qualities they were looking for in the next pope, they were looking for someone who has the backbone of steel to stand up to anybody, no matter what country you’re from, no matter what you believe. That they can go toe-to-toe with anybody. He has that. He has that spine of steel, he is smart as the day is long. And is also humble. He has amazingly good qualities to deal with the world on behalf of the church.

“Second,” Donnelly continued, “on doctrine, on matters of can you do this? Can you do that? He is neither conservative nor liberal. So both camps, while he was not their ideal, he was one that worked for both camps, while so many others worked for one camp but not the other.

“And then the third, he used to lead the Augustinian sector, has incredible business skills and would run the physical operation of The Vatican very well,” Donnelly explained. “He kind of combined all those things. His big challenge was he was an American.”

The faithful and political elite from around the U.S. on Thursday praised the appointment.

President Donald Trump wrote on social media: “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called it a “historic moment” in a written statement: “Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace.”

Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, told State Affairs that the new pope “has been very forceful in speaking on the matter of building climate resilience,” a stance Suárez-Orozco expects will continue.

The university chancellor added that, as an Argentinian-American himself, he is excited to have another “double American” as pope.

“Let’s baptize him as double American, because he’s American by birth, but he chose to become a Peruvian citizen. So he’s doubly American,” Suárez-Orozco said. “I’m doubly American — I’m Argentinian, but I became American by choice. So when I saw that he had been chosen as the Holy Father, I said, ‘We have a double American pope.’”

Suárez-Orozco added, “I think this bodes very well for us, the Hispanics in the United States and for Americans more generally.”

Here’s what others from around the nation said:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: “Fran and I are joyous upon the selection today of our new Pope — Pope Leo the XIV. As a member of the Augustinian order, he has lived a life of service, building communities through the commandment of loving our neighbors. Through his work as a teacher and missionary, he has been committed to spreading the Gospel by helping the poor, migrants, and the least among us. His background as a parish priest and as a missionary tells us that he will be a Pope who will work hard to stay in touch with people of all backgrounds around the world.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X: “Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, our first American Pope. I join Catholics around the world in praying for him as he embarks on this remarkable journey to lead the Church.”

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., posted on X: “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. I’m praying for him as he assumes this position of spiritual leadership. May God grant him the compassion and courage needed to lead during these difficult times.”

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio: “As a lifelong Catholic and proud Great Laker, I am deeply moved to witness the astounding selection of Pope Leo XIV from Chicago’s South Side. … His faith, humility, working class spirit, and heartland values will inspire countless millions. This is a true moment of grace for our nation, our Great Lakes region, and the world. May the Saints be praised.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “… In his first address, he reminded us that God loves each and every person. We trust that he will shepherd us through the best of the Church’s teachings: to respect human dignity, care for the poor, and wish for the common good of us all. … In a fractured world, we pray his voice becomes a bridge — between faiths, nations, and beliefs — and a force for peace rooted in our shared humanity.”

Former President Barack Obama posted on X: “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith.”

Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger of t he Archdiocese of Detroit : “It is with deep joy and gratitude to God that I join the faithful around the world in celebrating the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. … Pope Leo XIV’s election leaves me exceptionally joyful, and I must humbly acknowledge that I did not anticipate a United States citizen would be elected Pope. His lifetime of ministry includes many years of ministry as a bishop in Peru, giving him a thorough understanding of South America. Moreover, his close association with Pope Francis, history of charitable efforts for the poor and marginalized, extensive prior experience in the Vatican, and personal humility are all qualities that perhaps focused the light of Christ upon him for his brother Cardinals to see.”

Archbishop Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, Kansas, told the National Catholic Reporter that he was “floored, stunned and full of hope” for Prevost’s election as pope.

This story has been updated with new quotes from Joe Donnelly, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican from 2022 to 2024.

