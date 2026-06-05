Here are your Best of the Capitol winners for 2026!

We can think of no better way to celebrate the Arizona Capitol Times’ 120th anniversary than by honoring the individuals and organizations acting as the state’s chief changemakers. From legislators to Capitol staff, from nonprofit advocates to chief legislative lobbyists, these are the figures working publicly and behind the scenes to make the plays shaping our state every day. Sourced from your nominations and selected by your votes, they represent your picks for the very best of our Capitol.

Ladies and gentlemen, here are your winners.

Best Bill Sponsor: Shawnna Bolick (SB 1141), Arizona Senate

Fiercely principled. Commitment-driven. Unshakeable. That’s how those closest to Sen. Shawnna Bolick describe the Phoenix Republican. She earned the title of Best Bill Sponsor this year for her work on Senate Bill 1141, a “plan B” measure intended to amend presidential elector procedures by requiring electors to cast votes for the winning presidential and vice presidential candidates and create a fallback plan for a successor if a winner dies, withdraws or becomes incapacitated before the electoral vote. Bolick has ushered the measure through the Senate, earning two unanimous and bipartisan votes for approval in the Senate Federalism Committee and the Senate’s third read hearing as it advances toward the governor’s desk. In an era of divided government, Bolick stands on principle, engaging constituents in their homes when possible and staying late when needed. With considerable acumen honed through years of experience, she stands as proof that good ideas garner bipartisan support — especially when good people lead the way.



Best Capitol Hidden Talent: Adrian Fontes (mariachi), Secretary of State

The Capitol often draws many skillful politicians, lawyers, speechwriters and lobbyists, but it can also attract those with certain, less visible talents. One such hidden talent belongs to Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Born in Nogales, Arizona, and steeped in the state’s cultural pan-American melting pot, Fontes built his career around state public service, law and election administration. He’s also, apparently, a pretty big mariachi artist. He’s been photographed posing with mariachi fans, recorded himself performing mariachi hits and even sung alongside the NHS Mariachi Apache and Ballet Folklorico in celebration of the City of Nogales. Though we at the Arizona Capitol Times have not yet witnessed one of these legendary performances, the people have spoken, and they believe he’s got the stuff.



Best Capitol Staff Member: Larry Sandigo, Office of Gov. Katie Hobbs

Behind every suit-clad power player at the Arizona Capitol is a group of unseen staffers backing them up. They coordinate the meetings, they make the calls, they get the coffee and they deal with the interns. They are the well-oiled cogs keeping the Capitol alive, and no member of the Capitol class could do their job as efficiently (or get to sleep before midnight) without the hours these often-overlooked figures clock. This year, readers have selected Larry Sandigo of the Office of Gov. Katie Hobbs as Best Capitol Staff Member. As deputy chief of staff for Arizona’s highest office, Sandigo has proven himself to be an exemplary public servant. He handles delicate situations with care, focus and attention. He makes himself available for every high-pressure call. He knows just the way the governor likes it done, and he isn’t shy about it. This one’s for never losing sight of the goal, no matter how many curveballs get thrown your way.



Best Committee Chair: Jeff Weninger, Arizona House of Representatives, Commerce Committee

After a piece of legislation is introduced in the chambers, it inevitably has to make its way to and through committee. And for most legislators, a good committee chair means the difference between seeing hard work pay off and having to start over next year. This year, your Best Committee Chair is Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler. Weninger, proud chairman of the House Commerce Committee, has built a reputation at the Capitol as a strong, effective and thoughtful overseer of legislation on Arizona’s businesses, commercial laws and economic policy. He has a proven track record of managing often-opposing perspectives during policy discussions and vetting long and complex policies for legal and political faux pas. Simply put, he stands out. In a world of division, Weninger has built a name by being ethical, fair and effective. Above all, he’s made the Commerce Committee a place for genuine, constructive debate and dialogue in Arizona government. What else could you want?



Best Committee Ranking Minority Member: Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Arizona House of Representatives, Appropriations Committee

In the world of politics, power is pretty much king. And though that power usually lies with the majority party, some rise above to prove themselves as more-than-capable underdogs. This year, that person is Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, whom readers voted as Best Committee Ranking Minority Member. The Tucson Democrat sits on the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, where her party has charged her with playing devil’s advocate over all matters of money. She represents those causes and people who largely go unheard, unnoticed and unrepresented in the Capitol. With experience in the Senate and the House, Stahl Hamilton is one of the few-and-far-betweens who can find bipartisan solutions that bring people and parties together, rather than tear them apart.



Best Debater, Democrat: Analise Ortiz, Arizona Senate

What does it take to be the spokesperson for the underdog? What does it take to stand up against the majority to fight for what you and your constituents believe in? These are the questions asked every day by Arizona’s minority Democratic Party — and answered, occasionally, by the ones who stand above the rest. This year, that figure is Sen. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix. A former multimedia reporter turned state representative and then senator, Ortiz has quickly earned popularity and respect from her Democratic colleagues in her short few years in the Legislature. She garnered both national GOP criticism and her nomination this year for her protest of this year’s federal immigration raids in Phoenix. A major winner at the Arizona Capitol Times 2025 Best of the Capitol awards ceremony, Ortiz continues to prove year in and year out that speaking to your principles beats party politics for Arizona’s Democrats.

Best Debater, Republican : J.D. Mesnard, Arizona Senate

Being the voice of the majority means translating power into policy. From sponsoring bills to ensuring a strong party voting record and handling news coverage, these individuals transform political force into public focus by moving the party’s directives on the chamber floors and beyond. This year, that voice comes from Sen. J.D. Mesnard. Now in his fourth term as a state senator following eight years as a House representative, the Republican from Chandler brought cross-chamber expertise that served as a bedrock for the GOP’s efforts during this year’s legislative session. In addition to his work to reform state taxes and revenue as head of the Senate Finance Committee, Mesnard has been on the frontline of the majority party’s efforts to bolster election integrity and address public safety concerns. With several measures already approved in both chambers and ongoing sponsorship or co-sponsorship of more than 50 measures, Mesnard proves every day that change demands more than action — it needs a strong voice.



Best Dressed Gentleman: Ryan Boyd, Arizona Department of Public Safety

Sharp ideas demand sharp attire, and no one understands that better than our Best Dressed Gentleman, Ryan Boyd. Beyond the creased slacks, tailored jackets and signature glasses, Boyd is known for his bold use of color. Few can stand proudly in a pink tie and yellow socks while diving deep into policy, and even fewer can do it well. Boyd deftly does both, with four more carefully planned outfits already waiting in his closet for the week ahead. Officially, Boyd has been the chief legislative liaison at the Arizona Department of Safety since May 2023 and at the Arizona Department of Homeland Security since January 2024. Unofficially, we’re pretty sure he’s been moonlighting Parisian runways.



Best Dressed Lady: Yassamin Ansari, U.S. House of Representatives

Finding time for fashion while holding one of the nation’s highest elected offices is no easy feat, but U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari does it daily. As the Best Dressed Lady this year — and last — Ansari has developed a reputation locally and nationally as one of the most polished members of Congress. Her appearance blends professionalism and power with a modern, approachable aesthetic, offering a refreshing contrast to the traditionally austere image of politicians. As the youngest woman in the 119th Congress and the first Iranian American Democrat elected to Congress, Ansari presents herself with the confidence and style of a political star.



Best Elected Official, Republican: Thomas Galvin, Maricopa County Board of Supervisor



Every level of government has them: those who rise above the chaos to effect real change, those whose unique blend of legal, policy and real-world expertise defines the momentum of the year. For Arizona Republicans, that person is Thomas Galvin. As a current member — and former chairman — of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Galvin has played a critical role in advancing GOP policy objectives in the state’s largest county. A former land and real estate attorney, he has built his reputation on — and earned the title of Best Elected Official for — his ability to bridge the gaps in Arizona’s many public and private sectors, particularly in economic development, property rights, election integrity and county planning and development. Galvin is a lifelong Republican whose first taste of political life came at 18 while working on a mayoral campaign. Today, he says his top priority is protecting county taxpayers and “being a fiscally responsible steward” of Maricopa County resources.



Best Elected Official, Democrat : Analise Ortiz, Arizona Senate

This isn’t the first Best of the Capitol award Sen. Analise Ortiz has won, and it won’t be the last. The reporter-turned-state legislator swept last year’s competition for her impact, reputation and popularity among Arizona Democrats, and this year is no different. Since being elected to the state House of Representatives in 2022 and to the Senate in 2024, Ortiz has worked tirelessly to create affordable housing, invest in public schools and protect civil rights. Most notably, her efforts to alert her community about federal immigration enforcement efforts this year brought a firestorm of both criticism and praise across the state. A staunch advocate of Arizona’s Latino communities, the Phoenix Democrat wields a personality and talent for public appearances that have generated new momentum for the state’s minority party. Notable efforts this year include her work to limit homeowners associations’ authority and reform campaign finance penalties, along with other joint efforts to improve the healthcare workforce and allow traditional healing services in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

Best Government Lobbyist: Jen Marson, Arizona Association of Counties

Arizona’s lobbyists don’t sell products — they sell ideas. And there’s no better marketer of principles — or a more effective purveyor of policy — than Jen Marson, this year’s pick for Best Government Lobbyist. As executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, she has worked tirelessly to advocate and coordinate policy on behalf of the state’s 15 county governments. In addition to overseeing the association’s daily operations, lobbying and government affairs, she works alongside county officials, sheriffs, recorders and others to bring power to the people she represents. Known for her expertise in elections, criminal justice, county courts and local policy, she influences Arizona’s behind-the-scenes political zeitgeist. Most recently, Marson was a driving force pushing earlier primary dates in the Legislature, a move she successfully persuaded two-thirds of state lawmakers to back on behalf of her constituents.

Best Media Personality: Barrett Marson, Marson Media

Information runs on media, and nobody knows media better than this year’s Best Media Personality, Barrett Marson. A veteran of Arizona’s newsrooms as a reporter and the Arizona House of Representatives as director of communications, Marson brings a unique, approachable and versatile skill set that has made him a go-to resource for brands looking to elevate their state campaigns or manage local crises with a steady hand. A self-described news junkie, Marson makes frequent trips to the many media hubs across the Valley to talk politics with some of the state’s finest reporters, editors, public relations specialists and campaign personnel. A fearless advocate for his clients and an active voice on X, Barrett works both in real time and across digital platforms to shape debates before they unfold, and knows when and how to put the right people in front of the camera. He’s also no stranger to interviews, public speaking or emcee duties at the occasional awards ceremony, so we hear.

Best Industry Trade & Professional Association: League of Arizona Cities and Towns

Perhaps no industry in the state is more important to the average resident than housing, and no trade and professional association is more important to the state’s housing industry than the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. As one of the state’s most influential local government organizations, the League serves as the chief advocate for Arizona’s many cities, urban spaces and rural communities. The association’s staff stands at the forefront of short-term rental debates, historic neighborhood reforms and property tax battles in the Legislature, wielding heavy influence with state officials and city constituents. Beyond lobbying, the League works diligently to train and support Arizona’s next generation of city officials, councilmembers, mayors, attorneys and city managers, helping them navigate the complex legal systems and municipal policies that shape governance at the grassroots level. Founded in 1937, the League has served the needs of Arizona’s many municipal officials for over 80 years, more than earning its spot as this year’s Best Industry Trade & Professional Association.



Best Lobbying Firm: HighGround, Inc.

There is no advocacy without lobbyists, and there are no lobbyists without lobbying firms. And this year, the Best Lobbying Firm award lands on HighGround Inc. A state staple since 1996, HighGround has become one of Arizona’s most established and politically influential public affairs firms. Founded by political strategist Chuck Coughlin, the Phoenix-based firm has remained at the forefront of Arizona politics as a major force in campaign management, public relations, polling and government affairs. With over three decades of experience working alongside state and county governments, HighGround has become more than a strategy juggernaut — it’s become a staple. And few political battles unfold at the Capitol without one of the organization’s staffers, advocates, pollsters or lobbyists working behind the scenes. With a proven track record and strong public reputation, HighGround has established itself as far more than a lobbying firm — it’s a fundamental pillar of Arizona’s political infrastructure.

Best Lobbyist: Adrian Bakke, Matters of State Strategies

Lobbying isn’t just about advocacy; it’s about turning uphill battles into meaningful, lasting wins. And this year, your pick for Best Lobbyist is Adrian Bakke. As senior advisor at Matters of State Strategies, Bakke has established himself as a lobbyist with that rare blend of strategic foresight, political acumen and expertise that delivers results. From hearing out his clients and building relationships with elected officials to shaping policy outcomes, he works at every stage of the political process to advance his clients’ goals. Bakke has set himself apart from the crowd this year through his work protecting Arizona’s historic neighborhoods from newly enacted housing laws, with his nominator highlighting his “strategic mastery” and “deep commitment to the people he represents” as Bakke’s dual tools for success in lobbying.

Best Lobbyist Under 40: Jimmy Arwood, Arizona School Boards Association

They say politics is an old man’s game. What they fail to mention is that every great figure was once young, too. And in the game of political lobbying, where speed, outreach and messaging are king, youth may be more of an asset than a liability. That’s a lesson to learn from Jimmy Arwood, this year’s Best Lobbyist Under 40. As director of governmental relations for the Arizona School Boards Association, Arwood is the good and faithful liaison for all those at the intersection of education, government and policy. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Arwood is recognized by his peers for his empathy, strong leadership and ability to listen thoughtfully and effectively. He brings a natural curiosity and humility to his work, qualities that make his advocacy deeply genuine and highly effective for his clients. Whether he’s working with a local school board member or a veteran community advocate, Arwood ensures everyone gets a fair shake at making their big idea a reality in Arizona.

Best Mentor: Joaquin Rios, Arizona Education Association

Mentors do more than teach. They light the path for the rest of us to follow. Treading trails never trodden before, these figures recognize talent for what it is and, more important, take the time to nurture it. This year’s Best Mentor is Joaquin Rios, a leading progressive voice in Arizona education advocacy and the political scene. With over 20 years embedded in state politics, Rios earned this honor for his commitment to cultivating and uplifting the next generation of leaders around him. Recognized primarily for his work with often underrepresented newcomers and grassroots advocates, many of whom might become his future rivals, Rios is a model political citizen — someone who plants trees he knows he will never rest under. Now the executive director of the Arizona Education Association, Rios has used his time in the Arizona Democratic Party, with Community Legal Services of Arizona and as chief of staff to then-Councilwoman Kate Gallego to build bridges, shape ideas and expand opportunities for the benefit of future generations of Arizonans.

Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group (tie): Children’s Action Alliance & The Center for the Rights of Abused Children

Sharing the spotlight can be challenging in politics, but not for the two Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group winners. A first-of-its-kind tie this year between the Children’s Action Alliance and The Center for the Rights of Abused Children shows that Arizona cares about the little guy — pun intended — and isn’t afraid to show it.

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Action Alliance has spent nearly four decades advocating for policy to improve children’s healthcare, child abuse and neglect law, early care and education, juvenile justice, immigration and more. The group stands firm as a voice for the voiceless, an advocate for the most vulnerable and a pillar in the political community for its relentless pursuit to make tomorrow brighter for Arizona’s youngest. With a public commitment to action, truth and community, the Children’s Action Alliance is the man in the corner for the Grand Canyon State’s children.

Since its founding in 2017, The Center for the Rights of Abused Children has developed a multilayer system of support aimed at protecting Arizona’s children from abuse and neglect. It works within foster care and legal systems to assist children and families in navigating complex processes. Grounded in principles of family, justice, accountability and moral clarity, the organization seeks to strengthen systems serving vulnerable children in Arizona.

Best Nonprofit Advocate: Marisol Garcia, Arizona Education Association

Politics is no stranger to the powerful or those willing to sell their influence to the highest bidder. Less visible, and far fewer in number, are those who advocate for causes purely on principle. Free from commercial incentives, these nonprofit advocates hold the torch for the downtrodden and the voiceless. This year, your pick for Best Nonprofit Advocate is Marisol Garcia. As president of the Arizona Education Association, Garcia has been at the forefront of the state’s education debate, tackling issues like school vouchers, public school funding, teacher retention and racial equity in the classroom. She has remained a tireless advocate of raising teachers’ pay and benefits, as well as a staunch supporter of increased state investment in the public school system. With her work far from over, Garcia continues to advocate as the face of Arizona’s educators at press conferences, rallies, protests and other efforts, aiming to raise awareness and find solutions to the issues facing Arizona’s public schools.

Best PR Firm: HighGround, Inc.

Recognition is not sold; it is earned, day by day, by those who place achievement and excellence above all else. And while many may seek that recognition, few organizations achieve it as consistently as this year’s Best PR Firm, HighGround Inc. One of the state’s longest-established public affairs firms, HighGround has built its reputation over 30 years of work in lobbying, campaign management, polling and public relations. Deeply embedded in Arizona’s political landscape, the firm wields influence and information impactful at nearly every level of state policy. Led by a team of experienced professionals headed by political legend (and past Best of the Capitol award ceremony emcee) Chuck Coughlin, HighGround continues to demonstrate that public relations remains one of Arizona’s most powerful means to political action — and public recognition.

Best PR Person: Matthew Benson, Veridus

It takes a particular set of skills to navigate the power politics and players who populate Arizona’s many Capitol backrooms; it takes another entirely to sell those ideas to the public. And while politicians may take the credit for passing policy, it is the public relations professional who quietly moves mountains. This year’s pick for Best PR Person is Matthew Benson. At the prominent public affairs firm Veridus, he advises corporations, trade associations, nonprofit organizations and political clients on communications strategy, media relations, crisis response and government affairs for all things Arizona. He has been one of Veridus’ leading figures in PR and communications for over 15 years, joining the firm after stints at various newspapers and a term as the communications director and chief spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer. This award marks Benson’s fifth recognition as Arizona Capitol Times’ Best PR Person, underscoring his standing as both an industry leader and a trusted figure among the state’s most notable politicos.

Best Political Action Committee: Yes on 409 (Behavioral Health & Emergency Care Bond)

While state lawmakers work to pass policy on the chamber floor, political action committees work to pass it in voters’ hearts and minds. This year, your pick for Best Political Action Committee is Yes on 409, a key player in the landmark movement uniting healthcare professionals, business leaders, community advocates and political leaders of all stripes to pass a measure securing nearly $900 million to expand behavioral health services, hospital capacity and community health centers across the Valley. Backed by HighGround, Inc. and Agave Strategy, this campaign succeeded in a tight-budget election cycle where many thought common ground among power players was impossible. Yes on 409 proved the doubters wrong when it said yes to improving mental health and healthcare systems in Arizona.

Best Political Lawyer: Roy Herrera, Herrera Arellano



Politics often doesn’t end on the chamber floor but in the courtroom. And for every policy passed, a legal expert must back it up. This year’s Best Political Lawyer is Roy Herrera. A founding partner at Herrera Arellano LLP, Herrera has played a leading role in Arizona’s most significant political and legal questions in 2026. He advises candidates, elected officials, nonprofits, political organizations and nearly every other level of state official on the most pressing election issues and legal matters related to state government. Described by his nominator as the leading Democratic attorney in the state, Herrera earned this year’s nod for challenging the No Labels Party’s attempted rebrand to the Arizona Independent Party and battling Rep. Austin Smith over admitted signature forgery. With a track record of work for notable Democrats like Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, Herrera proves year in and year out that making an impact in Arizona demands a reliable lawyer — and preferably someone on speed dial.

Best Political Rising Star: Ellie Pérez-Pawloski, Arizona Education Association

Every legislature has its seasoned stars, and every chamber has its rookie MVP. While fans may credit only the veterans for the day-to-day, the coaches know the real action comes from the rookies — the players striving every day to make a name for themselves. This year’s Best Political Rising Star is Ellie Pérez-Pawloski, a first-generation American from Mexico, a DREAMer and one of Arizona’s fastest-rising political talents. As senior director for public affairs at the Arizona Education Association, Pérez-Pawloski brings her roots and 14 years of local government experience to the center of some of the state’s most contentious education debates. A key strategist behind the AEA’s efforts to reform Arizona’s $1 billion school voucher program, she earned this year’s recognition for strengthening the union’s electoral campaigning efforts. With stints as labor organizer for UFCW Local 99 and as senior staff for the first Congressional campaigns of Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton, Pérez-Pawloski shows that it doesn’t take decades to be a star if you’ve got the right stuff.

Best Polling Firm: HighGround Inc.

With more than 30 years of experience at the center of Arizona politics, few organizations are closer to the pulse of public opinion than this year’s Best Polling Firm, HighGround Inc. In addition to earning honors this year as Best PR Firm and Best Lobbying Firm, HighGround has become the Capitol community’s go-to source for polling, research and public opinion analysis. Through detailed data, thoughtful strategy and in-depth reporting, the firm has cemented itself as a dominant force at the intersection of polling, public relations and lobbying. With research that often shapes the pace of media coverage, policy debates and public response, HighGround continues to prove that good ideas deserve good tools — and even better teams — to back them up.

Best Power Broker: Nick Ponder, HighGround Inc.

Politics is a game of compromise, negotiation and knowing who to call. You can’t make a deal if you don’t have the chips, and you can’t steal the show if you can’t get through the doorman. Every good cause needs a fixer, someone who can pick up the phone, bring stakeholders together and make things happen. This year, that person is Nick Ponder. As the Best Power Broker of 2026, Ponder unites the Capitol’s most influential voices on issues ranging from groundwater and housing to broader public affairs. With over 13 years of experience in state and local policy, the senior vice president for governmental affairs at HighGround Inc. has repeatedly earned recognition in categories such as Best Lobbyist Under 40 and Best Government Lobbyist. This year, Ponder solidified himself as one of the state’s top dealmakers — the person political players call when it’s time to turn conversations into action.

Calmest Under Pressure: Joe Kubacki, Sergeant at Arms, Arizona Senate

It’s one thing to keep calm in the face of fierce political debate; it’s another entirely to stay calm in the face of screaming protesters, angry lobbyists and frustrated citizens. They say pressure makes diamonds, and this year it made Joe Kubacki the winner of Best of the Capitol’s Calmest Under Pressure. As the Arizona Senate’s sergeant at arms, Kubacki has stood guard over more than 30 legislative sessions, serving as a steady presence inside one of the state’s most high-pressure environments. His impact extends far beyond the chamber doors, keeping the Capitol safe, orderly and accessible to everyone participating in state government. This year, he’s being recognized not just for his steady head as the Senate’s sergeant at arms but also as a mentor and a friend to staffers and freshman legislators navigating life under the dome. Since joining the Senate in 1995, Kubacki has built a reputation defined by respect, institutional knowledge and unwavering steadiness.

Most Respected Legislator Across the Aisle: T.J. Shope, Arizona Senate

Before a piece of legislation can make its way through Arizona’s Legislature and onto the governor’s desk, it must survive a minefield of opposing political ideas. That process requires more than votes — it requires trust, credibility and the ability to work across ideological lines. In an increasingly polarized political climate, it’s important to recognize lawmakers who can build consensus and maintain respect on both sides of the aisle. This year’s winner for Most Respected Legislator Across the Aisle is Sen. T.J. Shope. The Coolidge Republican is in his 13th year in the Legislature after first being elected to the House in 2013 and later winning a Senate seat in 2021. His bicameral experience has placed him at the center of major policy decisions involving public safety, water and healthcare. Over the years, Shope has earned a reputation as a levelheaded lawmaker capable of working with colleagues from across Arizona’s political spectrum. Whether navigating contentious legislation or building bipartisan coalitions, he brings a steady hand — and his trademark cowboy hat — to the Capitol. If Arizona politics has proven anything, it may be that cooler heads really do prevail.