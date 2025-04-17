‘Stolen valor’ bill passes Senate as feud between 2 lawmakers simmers

Rep. Walter Blackman, R-Snowflake, speaking with the media at a press conference concerning stolen valor legislation at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 15. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

The “Stolen Valor” bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support

Sen. Rogers took credit after blocking the legislation previously

Rep. Blackman accused Rogers of lying for political credit

A bill that would establish criminal penalties for individuals who impersonate armed forces veterans garnered wide support from the Senate, including a “yes” vote from a lawmaker who had been accused of blocking the measure earlier this session.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, released a statement April 15 after the passage of Senate Bill 1424, known as the Master Sergeant Orlando Dona Valor Act, saying she was honored to have “facilitated meaningful changes on an earlier version of the stolen valor bill, so that this legislation can now better provide a practical solution for holding bad actors accountable.”

Rogers made similar comments during the final read of the bill on the Senate floor.

“This bill reflects the final product of how we craft and create laws here in the Legislature of conversation, of compromise and teamwork between the House and the Senate,” Rogers said.

Rogers was surrounded by a group of senators who had previously served in the military and as first responders, including Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, who was also accused of opposing the bill.

“I’m honored to have facilitated improvements within this bill so that it can cross the finish line today with bipartisan support,” Rogers said.

However, Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, the bill’s sponsor, said Rogers wasn’t involved in any efforts to amend the bill and used the moment for political gain after she attempted to block the bill earlier this session.

“It’s disheartening, and to tell you the truth, it hurt more veterans seeing that than it did anything else,” Blackman said. “Because she stood in the way … and now she’s taking credit for something that she didn’t do.”

The two lawmakers have clashed this session as Blackman worked with a bipartisan coalition of legislators and veterans groups to advance the bill.

Blackman, a U.S. Army combat veteran, accused Rogers of blocking the previous version of the bill after it was approved in the House and was assigned to the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee, which Rogers chairs.

He previously said he believed Rogers held the bill because she and Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, wanted to protect Steve Slaton, Blackman’s opponent in the 2024 Legislative District 7 Republican primary. Slaton was accused of misrepresenting his military service during his campaign last year.

Rogers, who was a lieutenant colonel and pilot in the U.S. Air Force, responded by accusing Blackman of having a “personal vendetta” and refusing to work with her staff on amendments. She said she wanted to amend the bill to comport with existing federal law.

Rogers also said Blackman ran the legislation to “hamstring political opponents” instead of holding people accountable for impersonating veterans.

“This bill would weaponize state government against federally regulated veterans who are already subject to the Stolen Valor Act of 2013. State government does not have access to records, including off the books combat operations,” she said in a statement last month.

Although the original House bill stalled, the legislation was reintroduced as a striker amendment to a bill originally sponsored by Sen. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix. Bolick previously said she agreed to run the striker to keep the stolen valor measure moving forward. Both of her grandfathers served in the U.S. armed forces.

Blackman and Bolick met with Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, earlier this month to discuss the bill and Blackman agreed to make changes that would address concerns raised during the legislative process.

His amendment aligned the bill with statutes and clarified what happens if an elected official is found guilty of a felony or misdemeanor. He also changed sections of language to align with fraud and scheme statutes.

“So for her to say that she offered an amendment, or there was any type of negotiation with her, it’s absolutely not OK. She’s straight being dishonest about the whole thing,” Blackman said.

The updated striker amendment passed the House before returning to the Senate for final approval, bypassing Rogers’ committee in the process.

Bolick paid tribute to her two grandfathers when she explained her support for the legislation April 15 on the Senate floor.

“I don’t know about you, but when I have campaigned across my district and I meet veterans face to face, not only do I thank them for their service, but I let them know I’m going to be there to support them,” Bolick said. “This is an easy vote for me.”