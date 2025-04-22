President Trump endorses Andy Biggs and Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona governor

Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, speaks on Capitol Hill, on Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

Key Points:

Andy Biggs received an endorsement for governor from President Trump

Trump now supports both Biggs and his opponent Karrin Taylor Robson

Both candidates poll lower than Gov. Hobbs for the 2026 election

Andy Biggs got a bump late Monday in his bid for governor: an endorsement from President Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social media, the president acknowledged he already had said last year he was supporting Karrin Taylor Robson in her quest to be the Republican nominee to take on incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2026. And Robson has used the claim that she was the only Trump-endorsed candidate in the face in virtually every one of her press releases.

But Trump said on April 21 that things had changed.

“I like Karrin Taylor Robson a lot,” he said. “And when she asked me to endorse her, with nobody else running, I endorsed her and was happy to do so.”

But the president said everything changed when Congressman Andy Biggs decided that he, too, hoped to be the one to take on Hobbs.

“I had a problem,” Trump wrote, calling them “two terrific people, two wonderful champions.”

“It is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH,” he wrote. “Either one will never let you down.”

Robson, in a prepared statement late that day, made no mention of Biggs and instead emphasized what she read in the president’s statement.

“Today, President Donald Trump reaffirmed what he told me from the rally stage in December when he urged me to run: that he supports me and has fully endorsed my America First campaign,” she said.

But the dual endorsement comes as some polls show Biggs with an edge over Robson who has never been elected but is campaigning on her business background in real estate and land development.

Politico reported that a poll of likely 2026 Republican voters conducted earlier this month by the anti-tax Club For Growth showed Biggs with the backing of 45%, with 16% for Robson, with the balance undecided.

In a separate question, the survey by Pulse Decision Science of likely general election voters found that Hobbs was outpolling both of them. But Biggs was behind by just 3 percentage points; Robson trailed by 9.

Biggs, in his own social media post on X, thanked Trump.

“It’s been an honor to support you and fight for your agenda since 2016,” he wrote the year he was elected to Congress. “I look forward to fighting alongside you as governor of Arizona, the greatest state in the nation!”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s blessing has been less than exclusive.

In the 2024 Republican primary for CD8, Trump had endorsed Abe Hamadeh, only to later give his political backing also to Blake Masters. Trump declared in a social media post at that time that there were “two spectacular America First Candidates” in the race.

Hamadeh won the primary and, later, the general election.

In 2022, Robson made her first bid for governor promoting herself as a moderate, only to lose to Kari Lake by more than 40,000 votes; Lake, in turn, ended up losing to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

This time, however, Robson has clearly put herself into the Trump camp.

“I cannot wait to be in the governor’s office as a partner to his conservative America First agenda,” she said on April 21. “Onward!”

But Biggs may have the advantage of his very visible support for the president. That includes the fact that he was one of several members of the House Freedom Caucus who went to the jail to greet those who had been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol after they were pardoned earlier this year when Trump took office.

One unknown variable is state Treasurer Kimberly Yee who had previously said she has been asked to consider running for governor.

She actually was an announced candidate in 2022 before dropping out, opting instead to seek another four-year term as treasurer. That is not an option in 2026 because she cannot seek a third term.

There was no immediate response from her.