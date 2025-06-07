Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Parents expand their purchasing power in latest draft of ESA handbook

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//June 7, 2025//

Home>education>

Parents expand their purchasing power in latest draft of ESA handbook

(Pexels)

Parents expand their purchasing power in latest draft of ESA handbook

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//June 7, 2025//

Key Points:
  • Parents eliminated price caps in new ESA Handbook draft 
  • Lawmakers submitted the draft for review
  • State superintendent declined to consider proposal

Lawmakers proposed cutting any spending limits and expanding the list of allowable purchases in a new Empowerment Scholarship Account handbook draft submitted to the Arizona Department of Education. 

Three ESA parents authored the latest homegrown iteration of the handbook with the blessing of legislators and the legal review of staff. 

Though State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said he would continue to negotiate with lawmakers, he declined to consider the latest draft from parents, noting the department’s own drafting process with the ESA Parent Handbook committee. 

“We had an elaborate procedure. We had parents who were chosen in a diverse way, with all different kinds of representations. They were chosen to work on the handbook. They worked extremely hard over a long period of time and they came up with a good product,” Horne said. “We can’t have random people throwing handbooks at us.” 

The ESA Handbook is an annual exercise in which the department gathers feedback from accountholders to update program policies, with final approval from the State Board of Education. 

Horne and the State Board of Education have twice tabled handbook drafts due to lawmakers’ and parents’ continued backlash over a proposal to limit prices on purchases like laptops and computers, instruments and vocational tools. 

After the last handbook was sent back to the drawing board in April, Horne said he would continue discussions with lawmakers and see to it that the Department of Education gathered more parent input by way of a town hall style forum. 

Noise around the handbook has since gone silent outside of negotiations between the department and legislators, until last week, when ESA parents took matters into their own hands. 

Angie Faber, an ESA parent and co-author of the latest handbook, said lawmakers, including Rep. Michael Carbone, Rep. Lisa Fink, Rep. Tim Dunn, Rep. James Taylor and Rep. Michele Pena, approached her and Stacey Brown, a former member of the ESA parent committee, to draft their own handbook.

Major changes include the elimination of any price limits, new language green-lighting any expenses “reasonably” related to an educational or vocational purpose, and the expansion of allowable purchases in line with that logic. 

“As far as we’re concerned, and as far as the legislators are concerned, the cap is how much we have in our account,” Faber said. “We only get a certain amount of money every year, and we should be able to utilize that funding how we see fit.” 

Brown noted the draft went through extensive review. 

“The handbook was created and brought to attorneys to make sure that everything was lawful and with the intent of the law so there really should be no other conversation,” Brown said. “This is what parents need and want for their kids. This is what the legislature has approved and this is what the legislature’s lawyers have approved. This is a solid handbook. There’s no reason for it to be rejected.” 

Carbone said the lawmakers served as a resource in the process. 

“We’re here to represent them. It’s our job as representatives first to represent. Then, we have access to the superintendent,” Carbone said. “We want a good ESA program. We want to be transparent. That’s all these parents are asking for.” 

Horne, who has been an outspoken critic of frivolous spending in the ESA program, said the department was not considering the submitted draft but said he would continue to work with lawmakers. 

“I’m hoping we’ll come up with an agreement soon,” Horne said. 

As work on the handbook continues, deadlines loom ahead. Parents are set to convene at a town hall meeting on June 10 to offer feedback on the handbook. The State Board will meet again on June 23 to consider the handbook, with a July 1 deadline to adopt it.

Tags: handbook, school voucher, Empowerment Scholarship Account, parents, ESA

Related Content

Antisemitism bill targeting teachers heads to governor

Key Points: Democrats overwhelmingly oppose the measure An attempt to replace antisemitism with [...]

June 4, 2025

Bill demands mass resignations in school districts with serious financial trouble

Key Points: HB2601 would require school board members to resign if their district is placed into receiv[...]

May 30, 2025

Bill targeting antisemitism in schools advances despite opposition by educators

Key Points: Educators could face legal action if they are accused of antisemitism in the classroom [...]

May 29, 2025

Yee says she’ll challenge Horne for state school superintendent

Key Points: Horne angered the Freedom Caucus members when he denied some reimbursements The figh[...]

May 28, 2025

Stacey Brown: School choice on the homefront

Stacey Brown is first and foremost a homeschool mom. But educating her three children using the Empowerment Sc[...]

May 25, 2025
Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Protestors gathered in similar fashion last month at the Arizona Capitol to support the renewal of the measure set to expire. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dispute over school choice funding means ballot measure for teacher pay unlikely

Key Points: Teacher pay hike stalled over GOP demand for school vouchers Governor Hobbs rejects [...]

May 22, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.