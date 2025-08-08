Senate president Petersen calls for investigation after senator Ortiz’s ICE alert

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, speaks at a press conference at the state Capitol on Feb. 15, 2023. Behind him and to the left stands House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr)

An Instagram story shared by Sen. Analise Ortiz alerting residents to the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a Phoenix neighborhood sparked a viral war of words on social media and calls for an investigation from the Senate president.

Ortiz posted on her Instagram account on Aug. 5 that ICE agents were in the area near Southwest Elementary School in South Phoenix.

That prompted a response from social media account Libs of TikTok, which posted on X that Ortiz was impeding and doxing ICE agents and should be charged.

The issue then exploded on X, with critics condemning Ortiz for sharing the locations of the agents and supporters defending her First Amendment rights and praising her for protecting the community.

Ortiz said on X she would not be intimidated by President Donald Trump’s “masked goons.”

Senate President Warren Petersen released a statement disapproving of Ortiz’s comments and saying he referred the issue to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona for investigation.

“Senator Ortiz is fortunate the Legislature is not currently in session, as her remarks would no doubt face significant scrutiny from her colleagues,” Petersen said in the statement. “Public servants have a duty to uphold the law and respect those who enforce it, not undermine them.”

Sen. Jake Hoffman said on X that he would file an ethics complaint against Ortiz.

Petersen’s comments drew a response from Attorney General Kris Mayes, who criticized him for using his position to “threaten and intimidate” Ortiz.

“That’s not leadership—it’s bullying. I know he’s only been a lawyer for a year and a half but he needs a CLE on the Bill of Rights,” Mayes said on X.

Ortiz said the reactions from Petersen, Hoffman and others who oppose her are just intimidation tactics intended to deter her from speaking out against ICE activity in neighborhoods.

“I feel as though it’s pathetic that they are pandering to these far right extremist trolls on Twitter,” she said. “That’s the only reason they’re doing this is because Libs of TikTok put this out and got 5,000 likes, and they thought, ‘Oh, we can capitalize off this too.’”

Ortiz said she’s had to take precautions to protect herself and her family due to threats she received, but will continue to notify residents of the presence of ICE agents in their neighborhoods.

She has been among the most outspoken critics of the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts and the tactics of ICE agents who wear masks during arrests.

In May, Ortiz joined a group of Democratic lawmakers and activists at the Phoenix immigration court to protest the arrests of people who arrived for court hearings. She also worked with groups such as Puente Arizona and the Borderlands Resource Initiative to train volunteers, inform individuals of their rights, and accompany them to their hearings.

“My intention has always been alerting my community about ICE activity so people who are at risk can stay home and keep themselves safe,” she said. “This is especially important when Trump’s masked thugs are terrorizing people, both documented and undocumented.”

