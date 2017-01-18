Quantcast
Acting US attorney named for Arizona

By: The Associated Press January 18, 2017 , 9:50 am

An acting U.S. attorney for Arizona has been named now that the state’s top federal prosecutor has stepped down.

Elizabeth A. Strange, the current first assistant United States attorney, will take over on an interim basis.

U.S. Attorney John Leonardo announced last week that he was stepping down.

Leonardo is a former Pima County Superior Court judge who has served as Arizona’s U.S. attorney since 2012.

Strange will remain in the post pending the appointment of a new U.S. attorney by President-elect Donald Trump.

