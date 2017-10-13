Quantcast
Low-rated, failing schools risk loss of money, have hoops to jump through

Low-rated, failing schools risk loss of money, have hoops to jump through

By: Katie Campbell October 13, 2017

Nearly 200 schools statewide received either a D or F grade under the state’s new school rating system. Traditional K-8 schools accounted for the majority of schools on notice with 153 receiving D grades and 31 receiving Fs. Meanwhile, a dozen 9-12 schools received Ds and four others received Fs.

