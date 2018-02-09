Committee nominates 2 men, 1 woman for state House seat

A Republican precinct committee in Yuma has nominated three people to fill the state House seat vacated by Rep. Don Shooter.

The Sun reports the committee members on Thursday nominated Yuma residents Paul Brierley, Tim Dunn and Cora Lee Schingnitz.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will appoint one person on Monday to fill the seat for the remainder of the current legislative session.

Brierley is the executive director of the Yuma Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture. Dunn is a grain and vegetable grower. Schingnitz is a precinct committee member.

The Republican representative was expelled from the state House last week after a report ordered by legislative leaders showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.