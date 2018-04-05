Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
GOP senator: Drop voucher petition case against Democrat
A letter sent to committee members Wednesday by Republican Sen. Kimberly Yee says she will dismiss the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda unless two other members object. The move comes after the state attorney general's office found no evidence Miranda knowingly broke the law or misrepresented herself to voters signing the petition.
