Home / legislature / GOP senator: Drop voucher petition case against Democrat (access required)

GOP senator: Drop voucher petition case against Democrat (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2018 , 8:13 am

A letter sent to committee members Wednesday by Republican Sen. Kimberly Yee says she will dismiss the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda unless two other members object. The move comes after the state attorney general's office found no evidence Miranda knowingly broke the law or misrepresented herself to voters signing the petition.

