The Breakdown, Episode 17: That's a wrap

The Breakdown, Episode 17: That’s a wrap

By: Katie Campbell May 9, 2018

 

Striking teachers silently cheer using their hands to follow decorum on not clapping or verbally reacting from the Senate gallery while senators meet in Senate chambers on April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

Another session is in the books, but not without a fuss – or two.

Crowds of Red for Ed demonstrators watched as legislators in both chambers debated and eventually passed the budget, sometime providing their own input on the education bill in particular.

And the drama may not be over yet.

Decisions made by Gov. Doug Ducey and lawmakers from both parties are sure to come up on the campaign trail, and there’s whispers of another special session being called, this time on the governor’s school safety proposals.

