Behind the Ballot: Nerd alert

Behind the Ballot: Nerd alert

By: Katie Campbell July 30, 2018

 

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Steve Farley speaks during a news conference in Tucson, Ariz. Two Democrats looking to unseat Republican Gov. Doug Ducey are officially going to battle it out in the primary. On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, David Garcia and Farley filed signatures to run in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. (Ron Medvescek/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Steve Farley speaks during a news conference in Tucson, Ariz. (Ron Medvescek/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

As was recently observed in the Arizona Capitol Times, Steve Farley can rattle off budget details until your eyes glaze over.

He’s hoping that attention to detail will earn him the governor’s seat. But will wonkiness actually win the day for Arizona’s highest statewide office?

He still has to face off against David Garcia before he’ll get his shot – presumably – at the incumbent; Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to win the Republican nomination over challenger Ken Bennett.

This isn’t the first time you’ve tuned in for a story focused on the gubernatorial race. Today, we’ll break down why it’s especially important in this election cycle.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

