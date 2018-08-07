Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / medical marijuana / AG: Proceeds from medical marijuana fees can be used for drug treatment (access required)

AG: Proceeds from medical marijuana fees can be used for drug treatment (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 7, 2018

State lawmakers are free to use fees paid by medical marijuana patients to operate programs to help get people off of other drugs, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Deposit Photos/Alpha Baby)

Challenge filed against ballot measure to tax the rich

Saying voters are purposely being misled, organizers of the #InvestInEd initiative asked a judge on Friday to force lawmakers to recraft the description of the measure that will go to voters.