Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / Candidates find pros and cons of digging into own pocket (access required)

Candidates find pros and cons of digging into own pocket (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda August 20, 2018

While self-funders haven’t been very successful at the state and federal level in Arizona, the strategy has paid off for candidates aiming for lower-level offices, such as the Legislature or a city council.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

It’s Maricopa vs. Yuma in LD13 GOP House primary (access required)

If Republicans in Maricopa County have their way, nobody from Yuma County will represent Legislative District 13 in the state House of Representatives.