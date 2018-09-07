Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / Control of Legislature comes down to a few crucial races (access required)

Control of Legislature comes down to a few crucial races (access required)

By: Ben Giles and Paulina Pineda September 7, 2018

This year is different, some Democrats say. And while they say that every year, their hope boils down to a handful of races that could decide which party controls the Senate, and perhaps increase Democrats’ share of representation in the House.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Grand Canyon University student Thameenah Muhammad, 17, prepares a T-shirt for a student protest against guns at the state Capitol. Students across the country participated in a March for Our Lives in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Student protests on gun control at Capitol stir GOP ire (access required)

While Arizona House Democrats were introducing students who came to protest for gun control on March 14, a Republican state senator was shifting the blame for a mass shooting in Florida to Obama-era school disciplinary guidelines.