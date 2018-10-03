Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / AZ/DC / Fife Symington considering 2020 Senate run (access required)

Fife Symington considering 2020 Senate run (access required)

By: Carmen Forman October 3, 2018

Former Gov. Fife Symington is contemplating running in the 2020 special election to fill the seat long held by Sen. John McCain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Jim Small (Photo by Carmen Forman/Arizona Capitol Times)

Jim Small: The man behind the Mirror (access required)

Jim Small, editor-in-chief of the newly launched Arizona Mirror, aims to bring a new perspective to statehouse and public policy reporting.