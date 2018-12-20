Quantcast
Home / Breaking News / Report: Rep. Cook arrested on suspicion of DUI

Report: Rep. Cook arrested on suspicion of DUI

By: Katie Campbell December 20, 2018

david-cook-web

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, was reportedly arrested last night for suspected DUI.

House Speaker-elect Rusty Bowers told AZ Family that the Department of Public Safety briefed him on the arrest, confirming that Cook was twice over the limit that someone is considered by state law to be drunk and was belligerent with officers.

The news report did not specify whether Cook’s blood alcohol reading was from a blood draw or roadside breath test, the latter of which cannot be used in court.

Bowers did not immediately return a request for comment from the Arizona Capitol Times. House spokesman Matt Specht did also confirm that Bowers was briefed by DPS.

Bowers reportedly said he was very disappointed and might reconsider Cook’s appointment to the House Public Safety Committee, according to a tweet from reporter Dennis Welch.

“Public safety and this don’t seem to go together,” Bowers told Welch.

The Capitol Times was able to reach Cook today, but he declined to comment.

A DPS spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment nor has the department released a police report on the incident.

