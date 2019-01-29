Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Arizona lawmaker pushes to legalize sports betting (access required)

Arizona lawmaker pushes to legalize sports betting (access required)

By: Carmen Forman and Ben Giles January 29, 2019

A Republican lawmaker has a proposal to legalize sports betting in Arizona through legislation he says will avoid nullifying state gaming compacts with Native American tribes.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Ducey proposes pay raises for nearly half of state employees in $11.4 billion budget

Gov. Doug Ducey wants to grant pay raises to nearly half of all state employees, with an emphasis on boosting salaries for law enforcement and corrections officers.