Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Public Safety / Bomb threat at Capitol leads to arrest (access required)

Bomb threat at Capitol leads to arrest (access required)

By: Holly Bernstein February 8, 2019

Many people at the Arizona State Capitol were stuck inside during lunch hour after a man claimed to have a bomb in a bag.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo