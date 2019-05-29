Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Public Safety / Arizona charter schools executive director faces DUI charges

Arizona charter schools executive director faces DUI charges

By: The Associated Press May 29, 2019

Charles Tack

Charles Tack

Authorities say the executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools is facing felony DUI charges.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Charles Tack, alleging he was drunk while driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 freeway on May 20.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the 31-year-old Tack after his vehicle reportedly sideswiped an oncoming car.

DPS officials say Tack took two breath tests a little more than an hour after his arrest.

Those tests put his blood alcohol content at slightly over 0.15.

That’s almost twice the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools oversees more than 500 charter schools throughout the state.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Education declined comment on Tack’s arrest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2019 file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. A month after an incapacitated woman gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility, a panel is calling on Arizona lawmakers and agencies to make policy changes to protect vulnerable adults from sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Claim seeks $45M for incapacitated woman who gave birth

Lawyers for an incapacitated woman who was raped and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility have filed a $45 million notice of claim against the state, saying she may have been impregnated before.