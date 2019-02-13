Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Bill meant to control cell phone spying passes committee (access required)

Bill meant to control cell phone spying passes committee (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 13, 2019

Rep. Kelly Townsend says she knows her phone is watching and listening to her, even when she's not talking on it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

lawsuit-620

Bill gives citizens right to sue schools, cities over elections

Saying state and county prosecutors may balk, a House panel voted Tuesday to let anyone file suit to claim that public dollars are being used to influence elections.