Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bill to strengthen regulation of care facilities gets initial approval (access required)

Bill to strengthen regulation of care facilities gets initial approval (access required)

By: Katie Campbell February 13, 2019

The Senate took the first legislative step toward better protecting some of the state’s vulnerable adults today.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. State regulators reportedly wanted to remove developmentally disabled patients from a Phoenix long-term care facility years before a woman in a vegetative state gave birth. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, that Hacienda HealthCare faced a criminal investigation in 2016. The facility allegedly billed the state some $4 million in bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Ducey orders agencies to improve training on sexual abuse prevention

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday that will lead to increased oversight of those serving some of Arizona's most vulnerable populations.