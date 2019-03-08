Quantcast
Arizona lawmaker to spend 1 day in jail for drunken driving

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2019

Arizona Rep. David Cook will spend 24 hours in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving.

