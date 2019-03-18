Quantcast
Democrats kill bill to fund school supplies (access required)



By: Holly Bernstein March 18, 2019

Democrats and the Arizona Education Association said the proposal, which would have given each teacher in the state $200 to spend on school supplies, was not enough money and not a permanent solution to the state’s funding crisis.

