Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House committee passes bill to purge early voting list (access required)

House committee passes bill to purge early voting list (access required)

By: Ben Giles March 27, 2019

House Republicans advanced a measure to purge as many as 200,000 voters from Arizona’s early ballot mailing list despite concerns from county recorders, who aren’t certain that all counties can even comply with the bill’s mandate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rivko Knox

Rivko Knox: A political realist at 80

Rivko Knox has been politically active her whole life, beginning as a first-generation American in Tujunga, California, and spanning her more than five decades in Phoenix.