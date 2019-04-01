Quantcast
The Breakdown: The end

By: Katie Campbell April 1, 2019

pg1-1After nearly a year of resisting calls for his resignation, David Stringer has left the House of Representatives. Who will take his place?

The House is likely to continue moving at a snail’s pace until Stringer’s replacement joins the chamber, but the Senate is hard at work. We’ll check in on what the more level-headed chamber has been up to.

And one county prosecutor has been targeting medical marijuana patients using extracts – until recently anyway.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.

