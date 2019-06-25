Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Trump taps Stephanie Grisham as White House spokeswoman

Trump taps Stephanie Grisham as White House spokeswoman

By: Andrew Howard June 25, 2019

In this June 21, 2019 photo, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn in Washington. First lady Melania Trump has announced that Grisham will be the new White House press secretary. Grisham, who has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In this June 21, 2019 photo, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn in Washington. First lady Melania Trump has announced that Grisham will be the new White House press secretary. Grisham, who has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Stephanie Grisham, the former Arizona House GOP spokeswoman and current press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump, was named White House press secretary Tuesday, the First Lady tweeted

Grisham was also named the new White House communications director, according to the tweet. 

 

During Grisham’s tenure in Arizona, she was a spokeswoman for former Attorney General Tom Horne and former Speaker of the House, now Sen. David Gowan. 

She took an unpaid leave of absence from the House in 2016 to work for President Trump’s campaign. 

Grisham fell under some controversy when she left the House. The Arizona Capitol Times reported then that Grisham was still receiving paychecks from the state even when she was not working. 

Grisham was supposed to return to the House after Trump won the election, and the state paid her $19,000 during the two-month period.

But during that period she was traveling the country on Trump’s “thank you tour” and was then named to his transition team. 

A public records request from the time showed that Grisham didn’t send a single email for the two months she was on payroll. All of the events on her calendar, which were pre-scheduled, ended up being cancelled, according to the story. 

Grisham was not quoted in any newspaper during the period about Gowan or the House Republican Caucus during the period. 

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted her support of Grisham Tuesday. 

“(Grisham) will be an incredible asset to the President and the country. I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands. Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role,” Sanders tweeted.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, passed the most legislation in 2019. Here she advocates for a bipartisan bill she sponsored to update the state’s non-discrimination laws to add protections for the LGBTQ community. The bill did not get a hearing. PHOTO BY ARIEL SALK/CRONKITE NEWS

Mesnard led in vetoed bills, Brophy McGee most prolific lawmaker in 2019 (access required)

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, knows how to get legislation passed. This year, he learned how to get it vetoed.