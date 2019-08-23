Quantcast
Panel to study how reports of vulnerable adults are investigated (access required)

Panel to study how reports of vulnerable adults are investigated (access required)

By: Julia Shumway August 23, 2019

More than a year after a patient with severe intellectual disabilities was raped at a Phoenix care facility, the task of preventing and investigating abuse of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents is still split among a patchwork of state agencies.

